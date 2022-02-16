Since most of the networks don’t seem very interested in covering John Durham’s report alleging spying on candidate and President Donald Trump during their news programming, it apparently falls to late-night hosts to bring it to Americans’ attention.

That’s where ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel comes in. He actually had the guts to comment on the Durham story.

Of course, this is how he chose to go about it:

Trending

Not everyone can be as discerning and brilliant as Jimmy Kimmel.

Say what you will about Fox News viewers and their soft, oatmeal-like brains, but at least they know who John Durham is, and they know that whatever John Durham has to say is a lot more consequential than anything Jimmy Kimmel has to say.

Jimmy Kimmel golden goose is the Democratic Party. And he’ll fight like hell to protect it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpEric Trumpfox newsHillary ClintonJimmy KimmelJohn Durham

Recommended Twitchy Video