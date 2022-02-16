Since most of the networks don’t seem very interested in covering John Durham’s report alleging spying on candidate and President Donald Trump during their news programming, it apparently falls to late-night hosts to bring it to Americans’ attention.

That’s where ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel comes in. He actually had the guts to comment on the Durham story.

Of course, this is how he chose to go about it:

Kimmel: Durham story is for those "Fox News viewers" and their "soft, oatmeal-like brains." pic.twitter.com/037MpHU0wh — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) February 16, 2022

Not everyone can be as discerning and brilliant as Jimmy Kimmel.

We had wall to wall coverage for 3 entire years for a Russia story that never even existed. https://t.co/WMUmJxv8KE — Brad Pritts (@BradleyPritts) February 16, 2022

Say what you will about Fox News viewers and their soft, oatmeal-like brains, but at least they know who John Durham is, and they know that whatever John Durham has to say is a lot more consequential than anything Jimmy Kimmel has to say.

I’m not a Fox viewer, but this smug, smarmy, condescending Kimmel attitude is repulsive. — David (@Q_E_D_avid) February 16, 2022

Again, when they say stuff like this about things we know are true, what does that tell you about their dismissals of things like voter fraud? Their only purpose is to protect the regime. https://t.co/RBYbZURP9p — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 16, 2022

Jimmy Kimmel golden goose is the Democratic Party. And he’ll fight like hell to protect it.

Recommended Twitchy Video