In case you missed it, San Francisco voters recalled not one, not two, but three progressive school board members yesterday.

Hopefully Mayor London Breed will take a lesson from it before she chooses their replacements. Parents are paying attention.

Or, as the AP puts it, Republicans are paying attention — and are pouncing all over the place:

In a Democrat-on-Democrat war in the School Board recall in San Francisco, it was still somehow Republicans who pounced, according to AP. https://t.co/jPGm3MpskI pic.twitter.com/axkQfHwGQ1 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 16, 2022

Seriously, AP?

We can’t roll our eyes hard enough.

All three Republicans in San Francisco unanimously agree. — forrest (@4est_libertate) February 16, 2022

In San Francisco of all places, too. There's all of what, 8 Republicans there total? 😂😂 — Hannah Maz (@harmonizedgrace) February 16, 2022

Do they not realize that the Bay Area Republican is an endangered species? — Kevin in ABQ (@KevinInABQ) February 16, 2022

Yeah, we’d like to meet the AP’s sources on this.

Did you expect anything else from the AP? — Edward Harris (@edwardharris251) February 16, 2022

Honestly? No, not reallty.

The pouncing is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE. https://t.co/HEuWMTbSLo — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 16, 2022

It’s always coming from inside the house.

AP never misses a chance to pounce. https://t.co/lH5geGFf0S — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) February 16, 2022

They just can't help themselves. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) February 16, 2022

They literally can’t.

I’ll bet the white Asians seized on the issue. https://t.co/mUJt1imGkx — Smatt (@mdrache) February 16, 2022

Oh, no doubt:

and eventually the Asian-Americans behind the recall will be linked to white supremacy — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 16, 2022

