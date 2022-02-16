In case you missed it, San Francisco voters recalled not one, not two, but three progressive school board members yesterday.
Hopefully Mayor London Breed will take a lesson from it before she chooses their replacements. Parents are paying attention.
Or, as the AP puts it, Republicans are paying attention — and are pouncing all over the place:
Seriously, AP?
We can’t roll our eyes hard enough.
All three Republicans in San Francisco unanimously agree.
In San Francisco of all places, too. There's all of what, 8 Republicans there total? 😂😂
Do they not realize that the Bay Area Republican is an endangered species?
Yeah, we’d like to meet the AP’s sources on this.
Did you expect anything else from the AP?
Honestly? No, not reallty.
The pouncing is coming from INSIDE THE HOUSE. https://t.co/HEuWMTbSLo
It’s always coming from inside the house.
AP never misses a chance to pounce. https://t.co/lH5geGFf0S
.@AP checklist:
✅ ignore facts
✅ blame Republicans https://t.co/dtg79Nbp9L
They just can't help themselves.
They literally can’t.
I’ll bet the white Asians seized on the issue. https://t.co/mUJt1imGkx
Oh, no doubt:
and eventually the Asian-Americans behind the recall will be linked to white supremacy
