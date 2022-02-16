In case you missed it, San Francisco voters recalled not one, not two, but three progressive school board members yesterday.

Hopefully Mayor London Breed will take a lesson from it before she chooses their replacements. Parents are paying attention.

Or, as the AP puts it, Republicans are paying attention — and are pouncing all over the place:

Seriously, AP?

We can’t roll our eyes hard enough.

Yeah, we’d like to meet the AP’s sources on this.

Honestly? No, not reallty.

It’s always coming from inside the house.

They literally can’t.

Oh, no doubt:

