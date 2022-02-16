Yesterday, Twitter suspended Defiant L’s for
calling out liberal hypocrisy using screenshots of liberals’ own tweets “[violating] the Twitter rules.”
The fact that @Twitter has blocked an account that only RT screenshots that factually represent the author's tweets shows exactly how much censorship @TwitterSupport is engaged in. pic.twitter.com/nPlzmA8c2q
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 16, 2022
Total BS move on Twitter’s part. But we still clung bitterly to hope that Defiant L’s would make a triumphant return someday.
L’s will be back…… stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/sLvDbJQu21
— Eliza (@elizableu) February 16, 2022
That day, as it turns out, is today:
IM. BACK. pic.twitter.com/drII9lTcLA
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 16, 2022
Good to have you back! You magnificent bastard.
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 16, 2022
♥️ WOO HOO 🏆 WOO HOO ♥️
🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/UtnvQVH9KA
— Dog Realtor in Scottsdale, AZ 🐶♥️🏡🌵 #DogRealtor (@DogRealtorAZ) February 16, 2022
WOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/T5TEuXWtGs
— Siraj Hashmi (rip in peace, Defiant L’s) (@SirajAHashmi) February 16, 2022
We, too, would like to dance.
to be fair, this is a W https://t.co/qQ3k4V1clG
— Siraj Hashmi (rip in peace, Defiant L’s) (@SirajAHashmi) February 16, 2022
Damn straight.
A hero has been reborn! https://t.co/mBswVVyUAZ
— But Muh Roadz (@irishman_don) February 16, 2022
You love to see it. Unless you’re a joyless lib, of course.
Bet that Cheri Succubus lady is mad again.
— FSakes (@FSakes1000) February 16, 2022
cheri jacobus after @DefiantLs was freed pic.twitter.com/LfZFwy2Cak
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 16, 2022
What a shame. Damn you, Defiant L’s! You menace!
can we get a @DefiantLs meme of cheri jacobus cheering his suspension only for the king to return
— kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 16, 2022