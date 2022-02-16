Yesterday, Twitter suspended Defiant L’s for calling out liberal hypocrisy using screenshots of liberals’ own tweets “[violating] the Twitter rules.”

Total BS move on Twitter’s part. But we still clung bitterly to hope that Defiant L’s would make a triumphant return someday.

That day, as it turns out, is today:

Good to have you back! You magnificent bastard.

We, too, would like to dance.

Damn straight.

You love to see it. Unless you’re a joyless lib, of course.

What a shame. Damn you, Defiant L’s! You menace!

