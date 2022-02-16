Yesterday, Twitter suspended Defiant L’s for calling out liberal hypocrisy using screenshots of liberals’ own tweets “[violating] the Twitter rules.”

The fact that @Twitter has blocked an account that only RT screenshots that factually represent the author's tweets shows exactly how much censorship @TwitterSupport is engaged in. pic.twitter.com/nPlzmA8c2q — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 16, 2022

Total BS move on Twitter’s part. But we still clung bitterly to hope that Defiant L’s would make a triumphant return someday.

That day, as it turns out, is today:

Good to have you back! You magnificent bastard.

♥️ WOO HOO 🏆 WOO HOO ♥️

🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/UtnvQVH9KA — Dog Realtor in Scottsdale, AZ 🐶♥️🏡🌵 #DogRealtor (@DogRealtorAZ) February 16, 2022

WOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/T5TEuXWtGs — Siraj Hashmi (rip in peace, Defiant L’s) (@SirajAHashmi) February 16, 2022

We, too, would like to dance.

to be fair, this is a W https://t.co/qQ3k4V1clG — Siraj Hashmi (rip in peace, Defiant L’s) (@SirajAHashmi) February 16, 2022

Damn straight.

A hero has been reborn! https://t.co/mBswVVyUAZ — But Muh Roadz (@irishman_don) February 16, 2022

You love to see it. Unless you’re a joyless lib, of course.

Bet that Cheri Succubus lady is mad again. — FSakes (@FSakes1000) February 16, 2022

What a shame. Damn you, Defiant L’s! You menace!

can we get a @DefiantLs meme of cheri jacobus cheering his suspension only for the king to return — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 16, 2022

