Celebrated conservative writer and humorist P.J. O’Rourke has reportedly passed away. He was 74.

He was far too young. Still had so much more to say.

This one hurts.

O’Rourke’s fans are recalling some of his best work:

Maybe someday it will be.

Perhaps what would be the most impressive thing, though, is if P.J. O’Rourke hadn’t really died after all.

Could it have been a mistake?

Indeed, O’Rourke would be fortunate to still be here to read all the lovely things being said about him. And as some people are pointing out, this sort of mixup would actually be pretty on-brand for him:

Hope springs eternal.

Unfortunately in this case, the initial reports appear to be true:

P.J. O’Rourke was truly one of a kind. His death is not just a loss for political junkies or humor junkies, but for all those who appreciate genuine brilliance.

Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Thank you, Mr. O’Rourke.

