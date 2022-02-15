Celebrated conservative writer and humorist P.J. O’Rourke has reportedly passed away. He was 74.

This is a real loss. PJ O'Rourke, dead at 74. RIP pic.twitter.com/yX59zXqb1A — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) February 15, 2022

Oh man, awful news. RIP to one of the all-timers. https://t.co/N35H5jbr1A — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 15, 2022

RIP, P.J. O'Rourke, you absolute genius. "Parliament of Whores" is what got me into political writing. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) February 15, 2022

Oh no. One of a kind guy, and a kind guy. RIP, and condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/msFbtImFGV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 15, 2022

"It takes a village to raise a child. The government is the village. You are the child."

RIP PJ — Matthew Continetti (@continetti) February 15, 2022

"Giving money and power to government is like giving whiskey and car keys to teenage boys.” — P.J. O'Rourke — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 15, 2022

The dedication of P.J. O'Rourke's GIVE WAR A CHANCE: pic.twitter.com/5ugxU78Zkr — Jack Butler (@jackbutler4815) February 15, 2022

One of my favorite P.J. O’Rourke op-eds https://t.co/PKUAj0HXdm — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) February 15, 2022

RIP P.J. O'Rourke. I read all his stuff when I was young and getting my bearings. He always showed how freedom is also a lot of fun. He was a hugely entertaining automotive journalist as well. Read his "Cool and Logical Analysis of the Bicycle Menace." https://t.co/1Gpu28Kuy7 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 15, 2022

P.J. O'Rourke's Parliament of Whores should be required reading in courses in American government and civics. — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) February 15, 2022

PJ O’Rourke was one of the nicest writers I ever had the pleasure of meeting and drinking and (very rarely) corresponding with. No reason whatsoever for him to be decent to some junior editor at one of the many outlets he wrote for, and yet. What a loss. — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 15, 2022

Terribly saddened to hear of P.J. O’Rourke’s passing. Beyond being a brilliant writer and humorist, he was always encouraging and willing to lend his insights on the handful of occasions I was fortunate enough to chat with him. I am very grateful for that. He is missed. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 15, 2022

Man, P.J. O'Rourke. What horrible news. Just awful. Yeah, he was a unique talent. But he was also just a really good dude. R.I.P. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 15, 2022

A hero and an inspiration. A brilliantly funny, sneaky smart writer and the ideal drinking companion. He did the impossible: he made you laugh at the bad news. Except for today. P. J. O’Rourke. Irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/KiqKFkwJoH — Rob Long (@rcbl) February 15, 2022

Damn. RIP. The definitive happy warrior; few have so happily intertwined conservative thought and instincts with absolute hilarity and humor. https://t.co/UopeGXnVWh — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 15, 2022

O'Rourke started his career in an era when a man of the right could be edgy, transgressive, and countercultural; and he died in such an era as well. But that wasn't true for most of the time in between, which makes his accomplishment all the more impressive. — Foster (@foster_type) February 15, 2022

Are you sure it's this PJ O'Rourke? A 90-year old Irish journalist by the same name has died. — Dr. Alison Meek (@Aly_Meek) February 15, 2022

Uuuh…it seems entirely possible a different PJ O’Rourke died and some wires got crossed. Profound apologies for potentially contributing to a Twitter death scare https://t.co/cZZRVTJm9z — Armin Rosen (@ArminRosen) February 15, 2022

Please stand by. ps I regret none of the possibly premature eulogy. https://t.co/s89JSImzT2 — Cranky "Plant Based Centered Life" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) February 15, 2022

P.J. O'Rourke being mistakenly declared dead because of this would be one of the more P.J. O'Rourke things to happen on this web site https://t.co/m0tQn5zgIb — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 15, 2022

If the initial announcement got it wrong, it's going to make for a great PJ O'Rourke column. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 15, 2022

Guys, with respect to P.J. O'Rourke, alive or dead, I want you to know that there was an editing fight on the issue on his Wikipedia page and they've temporarily declared reports of his death premature; I feel that if he cared, alive or dead, he'd be tickled. — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) February 15, 2022

I just confirmed with PJ’s publicist that it’s true. RIP, my friend. You’ll be deeply, deeply missed. Damnit. pic.twitter.com/yN4wtkNdWK — Drew Cline (@DrewHampshire) February 15, 2022

I'm afraid it's true. Our panelist and my dear friend PJ O'Rourke has passed away. More later. — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) February 15, 2022

What a mind. So funny. Incredible writer. RIP — Louis (@LouisOfDaytwa) February 15, 2022

RIP PJ…one of the best writers of our time. — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇺🇸 Ross Krotum 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@dewine_sucks) February 15, 2022

Had hoped it was a trending mistake, but that’s not looking likely. Few writers I’ve ever read felt like they had such a great time as they were giving you a great time. RIP https://t.co/uEyiX0JC8Q — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) February 15, 2022

PJ O'Rourke proved conservatives could be smart and funny. His books lined my parents' bookshelves. Just a huge loss for American commentary and conservatism.https://t.co/jlWtyxA77O — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) February 15, 2022

P.J. O’Rourke was truly one of a kind. His death is not just a loss for political junkies or humor junkies, but for all those who appreciate genuine brilliance.

Condolences to his family and loved ones.

Now that it’s confirmed by his publicist: RIP PJ O’Rourke. Thanks for everything. — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 15, 2022

Solidly confirmed now, so once again, crap. RIP P.J. O'Rourke, one of the funniest MFs ever to trod the earth. — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 15, 2022

