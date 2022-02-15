Yesterday, CNN’s homepage had absolutely nothing to say about John Durham’s recent filing alleging that people with significant ties to Hillary Clinton spied on Donald Trump both when he was a candidate and when he was a sitting president.

At least Brian Stelter finally got around to talking about it … by way of Fox News, of course.

Tonight's Fox banners include "CROOKED CAUGHT RED-HANDED" and "HILLARY IS THE REAL INSURRECTIONIST" https://t.co/QjLU2OaELR — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 15, 2022

So, thanks to Brian’s offering, that brought CNN’s total mentions of John Durham this month as of yesterday up to … ten. That’s ten more than MSNBC, so congration, CNN! You done it:

At least there’s one network reporting news pic.twitter.com/FudcyZhl8B — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2022

One of these networks is not like the others.

What is the justification for not reporting on the Durham story? It's a lie? it isn't important? It doesn't support our political views? https://t.co/7utd8nQ1Bd — James DePorre (@RevShark) February 15, 2022

The justification is they don’t feel like it, OK?

MSNBC coming in strong at a solid "0". LOL. — Lexusboy🍊 (@Brady5008) February 15, 2022

Ah, but what’s this? It’s “Morning Joe” to prove that MSNBC can, in fact, cover the Durham thing:

MSNBC finally covering Durham went about as well as you might have expected pic.twitter.com/TcCc8Wyf4K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2022

.@JoeNBC: "I spent yesterday reading through this stuff, reading through Durham’s indictments; seriously, I don’t know who wrote that because it was gobbledy-gook.” https://t.co/qQjF2zY8Id — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 15, 2022

And if Joe and Mika know one thing, it’s gobbledygook. Yessir.

I’m betting that he really didn’t read it — 🇺🇸 ❌Deplorable Tim 🍊❌🇺🇸 (@PersonalTims) February 15, 2022

that settles it then, we don't need to do anything if msnbc skims it and doesn't care about it. Shameful. — Fred & Ethel Mertz (@EthelMe66632531) February 15, 2022

skillful one must admit, discredit it by labeling it which causes most people to bypass it as a waste of time. These people really think we are ignorant — Av8ER (@aaV8er) February 15, 2022

Well, to be fair, people who trust CNN and MSNBC for comprehensive journalism are ignorant. So maybe CNN and MSNBC are onto something after all.

