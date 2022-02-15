The Bulwark’s siren song recently lured Will Saletan away from his longtime home at Slate, and he hasn’t missed a beat.

Recently, Saletan and Bulwark luminary Charlie Sykes discussed the Freedom Convoy on “The Bulwark Podcast”:

And it seems they were left with no choice but to bang their heads on their desks over Democrats’ refusal to attack Republicans for protest hypocrisy:

2020: Republicans denounce riots and accuse Democrats of defunding police. 2022: Republicans celebrate anti-vax-mandate protesters who shut down roads and cities and defy police. Where's the Democratic attack on this hypocrisy?@SykesCharlie and I bang our heads on our desks. pic.twitter.com/Y4QIgFBUdt — Will Saletan (@saletan) February 15, 2022

An even better question is “Where’s the hypocrisy that Will and Charlie want Democrats to attack?”

No, seriously. Where is it?

“Accuse Democrats of defunding police.” The receipts are there, they were openly calling for it, nice try though, go with that angle and see if it works. — Michael Harty (@MichaelJHarty) February 15, 2022

How many businesses has the truck convoy burned down? https://t.co/g1sUVowbH0 — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 15, 2022

They're not burning down cities and looting stores. It's a peaceful protest that unlike summer of 2020 actually is a peaceful protest. People have eyes, Will. — Joe Vols (@THEjoevols) February 15, 2022

Well there you go again….your framing as usually is crazy. The truckers are not burning cities. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) February 15, 2022

Get back to me when the truckers are burning down small businesses and police stations. https://t.co/RFuascTiMH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) February 15, 2022

The convoy in Canada is not a riot. I solved your problem for you right there in your own tweet, Will. Happy to help. https://t.co/gybEL1hLPw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 15, 2022

Will might one day understand the meaning of the words "riots" and "protesters," words he himself used in this tweet. https://t.co/S1KluVbd2Y — James McQuaid (@James_J_McQuaid) February 15, 2022

He even correctly uses "riots" instead of "protests," yet he still can't find the answer on his own. Not that he's educable on the topic anyway. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 15, 2022

Will Saletan isn’t concerned about nuance. Even when it’s the in-your-face-because-there’s-not-actually-any-nuance kind.

Makes him a great fit for The Bulwark — and a lousy contributor to the public discourse.

"If you don't support violent protest, why do you support non-violent protest?" Good work, guys. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 15, 2022

"If you dont support a violent riot that burns down businesses and private property how can you support this peaceful protest that hasnt set one bush on fire?" Great argument you guys… top level stuff… keep it up you kahabs — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) February 15, 2022

Peaceful protests are not the same as Mostly Peaceful Protests. — Steve Sailer (@Steve_Sailer) February 15, 2022

*Fiery but Mostly Peaceful Protests, you mean.

Lame analogy. Picture truckers standing on the hoods of cars, throwing rocks, and bashing windows, threatening harm. Your agenda, like your mind is broken. https://t.co/Q3vrxfswc1 — heuristic life (@heuristic_light) February 15, 2022

Maybe all the headbanging will produce the hypocrisy you think is present. Morons, the lot of you. https://t.co/NA5jqIc4gY — Name cannot be blank (@barry1156) February 15, 2022

this is simple: the protests in canada aren’t riots. they’re just protests you personally disagree with, so you’re pretending these blockades are the extreme violence we saw during the summer of 2020 because you’re a dishonest hack speaking with an adulterous dishonest hack. https://t.co/TYmmFpA0Gk — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 15, 2022

All in a day’s work at The Bulwark.

