If Nancy Pelosi knows one thing, it’s America’s working families.

And if anyone knows America’s working families, it’s Joe Biden.

According to Nancy Pelosi:

Pelosi asks hilarious question about Joe Biden: "Who is more empathetic than Joe Biden? Who has more…knowledge, more strategic thinking about all this, more authenticity?" pic.twitter.com/A2cp32UFca — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 14, 2022

Um.

Lol. — Karen Whitehead (@KarenWh8) February 14, 2022

For some reason, knowledge, strategic thinking, and authenticity are not words I would associate with Joe Biden. https://t.co/WW9pDENNH5 — Antonio Pitocco for Congress (@antoniopitocco1) February 14, 2022

No one's slick as Gaston

No one's quick as Gaston

No one's neck's as incredibly thick as Gaston

For there's no man in town half as manly

Perfect, a pure paragon https://t.co/tJUKTBvIa6 — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) February 14, 2022

GP A Gucci bag bought on a NYC street corner for $20 has more authenticity than Joe Biden. https://t.co/WaDTuWLuJZ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 14, 2022

No kidding.

At least Joe Biden can take some comfort in knowing that he’s not the only stale Democrat whose brain has turned to Jell-O.

Delusional — Bill Erickson (@BillWillied88) February 14, 2022

They truly believe we are all this stupid. — Belch Horrendai (@MiffedFan) February 14, 2022

