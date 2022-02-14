If Nancy Pelosi knows one thing, it’s America’s working families.
And if anyone knows America’s working families, it’s Joe Biden.
According to Nancy Pelosi:
Pelosi asks hilarious question about Joe Biden:
"Who is more empathetic than Joe Biden? Who has more…knowledge, more strategic thinking about all this, more authenticity?" pic.twitter.com/A2cp32UFca
Um.
Lol.
For some reason, knowledge, strategic thinking, and authenticity are not words I would associate with Joe Biden. https://t.co/WW9pDENNH5
No one's slick as Gaston
No one's quick as Gaston
No one's neck's as incredibly thick as Gaston
For there's no man in town half as manly
Perfect, a pure paragon https://t.co/tJUKTBvIa6
GP A Gucci bag bought on a NYC street corner for $20 has more authenticity than Joe Biden. https://t.co/WaDTuWLuJZ
No kidding.
At least Joe Biden can take some comfort in knowing that he’s not the only stale Democrat whose brain has turned to Jell-O.
Delusional
They truly believe we are all this stupid.
