Let’s get one thing straight: Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is not a COVID fearmonger.

He’s a COVID fearmonger who is also an unapologetic pathological liar. We’re talking full-on garbage person.

It’s only natural that he’d gravitate toward fellow garbage person and MSNBC/Peacock host Mehdi Hasan.

Who knows that, Eric?

Did we mention that Eric Feigl-Ding is a liar?

Heh.

Seriously, though. Is DHS going to pay Dr. Feigl-Ding a visit? Surely this counts as deliberately spreading false COVID information, which is under the “domestic terrorism” umbrella. And NBC is basically an accomplice, right? They’re aiding and abetting Feigl-Ding’s domestic terrorism.

