Let’s get one thing straight: Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is not a COVID fearmonger.

He’s a COVID fearmonger who is also an unapologetic pathological liar. We’re talking full-on garbage person.

MSNBC having Ding on as some kind of expert is a national disgrace and just reeks of desperation. But if Democrats want to lose elections forever, this is a terrific strategy — keep ~half the Party in a Covid panic room. pic.twitter.com/NFUauohkZ0 — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) February 9, 2022

It’s only natural that he’d gravitate toward fellow garbage person and MSNBC/Peacock host Mehdi Hasan.

“We know that with Omicron it’s actually more severe in children than in adults” – Eric Feigl-Ding on MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Show. pic.twitter.com/Afu6CFNo2b — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) February 10, 2022

Who knows that, Eric?

Omicron was less deadly in adults than previous variants, tho many (especially unvaccinated, elderly, or with co-morbidities) still died. COVID-19 has resulted in relatively tiny numbers of deaths in kids & data shows Omicron was even less severe for them than previous variants. https://t.co/Ru6ok2LqXc — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 10, 2022

CDC data on hospitalization rates by age. Studies confirm young children are getting less sick from Omicron: https://t.co/aWouwTLPLI pic.twitter.com/wWOXbjeAX4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 10, 2022

Did we mention that Eric Feigl-Ding is a liar?

Imagine being a pundit who chose this network over Fox because of "dangerous misinformation" https://t.co/6GqMT9qgVF — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 10, 2022

Misinformation. He must be a Rogan listener or something — Phil (@qbfactoree) February 10, 2022

Heh.

what is the government going to do about rampant COVID misinformation on cable news? https://t.co/rKD1y76X6Q — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) February 10, 2022

Seriously, though. Is DHS going to pay Dr. Feigl-Ding a visit? Surely this counts as deliberately spreading false COVID information, which is under the “domestic terrorism” umbrella. And NBC is basically an accomplice, right? They’re aiding and abetting Feigl-Ding’s domestic terrorism.

@MSNBC the misinformation machine — Martin S Gland (@Msgland) February 10, 2022

Remember, harmful disinformation isn't a problem if it serves the right political agenda. https://t.co/acxZvwOASe — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 10, 2022

Eric Ding spreads more Covid misinformation than almost anyone. If the Rogan outrage was actually about principled concern (it isn’t), then same people would be demanding Mehdi’s show be taken off the air and threatening boycotts of NBC until they do so. https://t.co/8EkqpQwKd4 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 10, 2022

To make the comparison even more relevant, since context is irrelevant in Rogan's case, here is an old video of Mehdi Hasan saying extremely bigoted and offensive things: https://t.co/Hr6zbsbTeU So again, where is the outrage mob? Where are the celebrity NBC boycotts? Coverage? — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 10, 2022

