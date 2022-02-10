Remember that one time Joe Scarborough was a Republican congressman? He’s still trying to atone for that sin.

That’s really the only explanation we can come up for something like this:

Well, we’ll say this much: that take screams “Joe Scarborough.” And “MSNBC.”

Trending

What a doofus.

At least he’s at home now, where he belongs.

 

