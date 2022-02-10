Remember that one time Joe Scarborough was a Republican congressman? He’s still trying to atone for that sin.

That’s really the only explanation we can come up for something like this:

MSNBC’s @JoeNBC currently railing against Americans “hyper individualism” and not considering “common good”; it’s “un-American!” — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2022

Scarborough: "Hyperindividualism. Do what you want to do. No common good. Nothing that’s spelled out even in — in — in — in — in — in the — the preamble of the Constitution … I have my right to do what I want to do. I don’t give a damn about anybody else’s" pic.twitter.com/K2ayira4N5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2022

Well, we’ll say this much: that take screams “Joe Scarborough.” And “MSNBC.”

What a doofus.

It’s not called the Bill of Common Good — Razor (@hale_razor) February 9, 2022

"Hyper-individualism" You know, as opposed to regular individualism or Reagans' "rugged individualism" Joe's move to the Left was in body and spirit. https://t.co/XehU5TfdZQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 9, 2022

At least he’s at home now, where he belongs.

So basically this former conservative Republican is now a collectivist? — AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 9, 2022

That's where the money is. — Wapiti Jack (@WapitiJack) February 9, 2022

