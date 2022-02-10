Remember that one time Joe Scarborough was a Republican congressman? He’s still trying to atone for that sin.
That’s really the only explanation we can come up for something like this:
MSNBC’s @JoeNBC currently railing against Americans “hyper individualism” and not considering “common good”; it’s “un-American!”
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2022
Scarborough: "Hyperindividualism. Do what you want to do. No common good. Nothing that’s spelled out even in — in — in — in — in — in the — the preamble of the Constitution … I have my right to do what I want to do. I don’t give a damn about anybody else’s" pic.twitter.com/K2ayira4N5
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 9, 2022
Well, we’ll say this much: that take screams “Joe Scarborough.” And “MSNBC.”
Lol.. pic.twitter.com/R9Ro3PvR1z
— MerCel Capital (@darylmox) February 9, 2022
Trending
What a doofus.
It’s not called the Bill of Common Good
— Razor (@hale_razor) February 9, 2022
"Hyper-individualism"
You know, as opposed to regular individualism or Reagans' "rugged individualism"
Joe's move to the Left was in body and spirit. https://t.co/XehU5TfdZQ
— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 9, 2022
At least he’s at home now, where he belongs.
So basically this former conservative Republican is now a collectivist?
— AdamInHTownTX (LGBFJB+ Supporter) (@AdamInHTownTX) February 9, 2022
That's where the money is.
— Wapiti Jack (@WapitiJack) February 9, 2022