The Biden administration has been an administration of priorities. Terrible priorities, yes, but priorities nonetheless.

We could dedicate post after post to Joe Biden and Co.’s warped sense of what matters … or we could just let Carol Roth sum it up perfectly.

Yeah, let’s do that:

Oil pipes- bad.

Crack pipes- good. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2022

Short, sweet, and brilliant. We couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves. Could you?

Dear @GOP , I've found your attack ad for the midterms explaining Democrat priorities: https://t.co/kuMYxLzrrB — Robnoxious (@robnoxious66) February 10, 2022

What more needs to be said?

OK, that’s not bad …

Dead. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) February 10, 2022

