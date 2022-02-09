In a totally shocking development, Nikole Hannah-Jones is offended.

See, the other day, National Review put a big ol’ bee in her bonnet with a cover story on her baby, “The 1619 Project”:

Picked up a tabloid to give myself a good laugh while flying home tonight. pic.twitter.com/jntjYjC4p2 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

Hannah-Jones didn’t so much give herself a good laugh as she nearly gave herself an aneurysm:

Couldn’t find any women, apparently, and only one Black person, apparently, to write about a slavery project created by a Black woman. I am sure this is going to be very good. pic.twitter.com/G3ZvWYKZpK — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

Wow. This is an actual ad in here. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RFEfDH0Y7q — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

It gets better. pic.twitter.com/TIwnWuEzWk — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

This paragraph is straight out of 1910. pic.twitter.com/Oq6vyK0x44 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

Imagine still, in the year of our Lord 2021, trying to argue that every major European power engaged in the trans-Atlantic slave trade, transported 12 million humans across the ocean, remade the Americas,colonized an entire hemisphere over an institution that was not PROFITABLE. pic.twitter.com/otqGCUDI0N — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

Tell me in one paragraph that you’ve never read Ira Berlin or any actual historians of slavery, but just used the Google. pic.twitter.com/AYN5b2p00s — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

This literally hurt to read. I’m 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/jAbnrq4d2d — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

It says a great deal about America that they published this mediocre-would-be-a-compliment issue as a counter to the 1619 Project. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 8, 2022

If you can, please take a moment out of your busy day to say a little prayer for Nikole Hannah-Jones and bless her heart. Her poor heart needs some blessin’.

Always remember what her goals are. pic.twitter.com/MznptgygRW — David Frank Writes (@David_N_Frank) February 9, 2022

She’s been clear about her goals from the beginning. And she won a Pulitzer Prize in spite of that, as Andrew Sullivan points out:

A Pulitzer Prize Winner. https://t.co/gqmLlupmQ7 — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) February 9, 2022

While we’re at it, we should give Nikole Hannah-Jones another prize for revisionism:

Every time they do this, they think they are insulting me, but really are just revealing how much it bothers them to the point of obsession that this Black woman has done something that they never will and never can. pic.twitter.com/lnaiCz6eTz — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) February 9, 2022

She’s nothing if not consistently on-brand.

What is his point exactly? https://t.co/rexTsprnJh — Vaccinated Butler of Dogs 🇺🇸🇵🇷🌍🌱💚 (@butlerofdogs) February 9, 2022

Well:

Acknowledging that this is not the place for meaningful discussion, I guess I wonder why you don’t just say that then? Your tweet, and others recently, is cryptic at best and leaves it unclear what point you are trying to make. I’m a fan but sense you are angry lately. Why? — Steven Greenwald (@teewee249) February 9, 2022

Well the article I link to makes that very argument. This is a tweet linking to an article. That’s all. — Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) February 9, 2022

This may also have something to do with Sullivan’s simple tweet:

Uh, no @nhannahjones. What @sullydish is pointing out is that most Pulitzer Prize winners can defend their work. You never engage on the merits, surely, in part, because your initial error was so obvious, elementary, and indefensible https://t.co/BXY7f36woH — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) February 9, 2022

We certainly don’t presume to speak for Andrew Sullivan, but we can say that every time we bring up Nikole’s Pulitzer Prize, it’s in part to point out that the Pulitzer Prize Committee torched what was left of their credibility when they honored Nikole Hannah-Jones and her garbage “1619 Project.”

imagine lacking all introspection https://t.co/9uUgs8IIpH — Patrick (@patrickishm) February 9, 2022

The most destructive thing about social media is that it's made many people confuse affirmation with accomplishment. https://t.co/0Lx85ONisu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 9, 2022

