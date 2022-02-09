Because MSNBC is a Serious News Network, they’ve blessed Joy Reid with a primetime show slot and a hefty paycheck.

That means that night after night, Reid has a platform from which she can rant and rave to whoever still watches MSNBC, and then she can share her thoughts with an even wider audience on Twitter:

.@JoyAnnReid leads #TheReidOut tonight with the activists on the Supreme Court declaring open season on the #VotingRights of Americans of color. #reiders pic.twitter.com/6NtL4p9V0g — The ReidOut (@thereidout) February 9, 2022

If you thought that little tirade was unhinged, you’ll love this tweet:

America: we have a new Plessy Court. And it will rule 6-3 and 5-4 for radical Christian right, megacorporations and the super rich until we are essentially fascist white minority rule 1980s South Africa with a Taliban twist for women and the LGBTQ. Godspeed… https://t.co/hMkPrSi2ap — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) February 9, 2022

“With a Taliban twist.” Sounds like a weird cocktail request or something. Which we suppose is appropriate, given that Joy Reid sounds like she’s had quite a few cocktails. Strong ones.

Anyone fluent in gibberish who can translate? — MarkHyman (@MarkHyman) February 9, 2022

To anyone who wants to try … Godspeed.

I really dislike many of this courts rulings but this tweet is just total fear-mongering doom porn. — Sterling 🎰 (@SterlingRettke) February 9, 2022

If you really believe this you’re nuts. If you don’t, you ought to be ashamed. — John Phelan (@Minnesotanomics) February 9, 2022

It's actually impressive how drastically MSNBC is detached from reality. Nothing this raving lunatic said bears any resemblance to the real world we live in. Nothing. These are missives from a fictional realm. https://t.co/S7WmPKH26W — RBe (@RBPundit) February 9, 2022

Completely unhinged, and the type of thing @brianstelter would spend days ranting about had it been Tucker Carlson issuing a similar rant about a left-wing court. https://t.co/geLwc2tcgF — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) February 9, 2022

Oh, without a doubt. But Joy Rei(D) is safe from Brian Stelter’s wrath.

Given how much you wrote about how you hated gays on your blog, you would love Taliban policies in America — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 9, 2022

Ooo, speaking of her blog … quick evergreen exit question:

Hey did you ever figure out who hacked your blog back to the future style? — B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) February 9, 2022

We don’t recall her ever IDing the culprits, but they were probably right-wing white Christian fascist with a Taliban twist.

