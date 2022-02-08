Discourse columnist and Atlas Society Senior Fellow Robert Tracinski doesn’t think that Joe Rogan should be canceled, but he can’t help but wonder why so many people care about what happens to Joe Rogan:

I’m really struggling to get why so many people on this platform are so invested in Joe Rogan. He shouldn’t be canceled ( and won’t be), but he’s just a lowbrow shock jock—our era’s Howard Stern. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) February 8, 2022

I mean on one level, I get it. Some people like to have their Id unleashed. That's the whole appeal of Howard Stern, Joe Rogan–and Donald Trump. — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) February 8, 2022

Maybe it’s not just about people wanting their id unleashed; maybe they just think that Joe Rogan — like Howard Stern or Donald Trump or anyone else, really — shouldn’t be the target of an Outrage Mob just because he doesn’t toe their preferred line on every single issue.

Perhaps conservatarian radiologist Dr. Pradheep Shanker can clarify for Tracinski why the war on Joe Rogan is genuinely problematic:

This thread (which has been a fun, fair discussion) kind of proves my point about cancelling though. Let me tell you a true story about cancelling that occurred last year. https://t.co/bIK0Sj7rtU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

So last year, a Twitter friend (who shall remain nameless, because they themselves fear telling this story; I am also keeping the specifics vague) put out a tweet that joked about a controversial topic. He clearly meant it as a joke. And it wasn't really offensive. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

However, this friend, who works at an academic institution, immediately saw people were offended by it. So he took the tweet down, and apologized. Was that enough? NO. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

People at his work screenshot the tweet, and sent it to HR. There was a full attempt TO GET HIM FIRED. For a tweet. That he apologized for. Now, you guys have never heard this story, right? AND THAT IS THE POINT. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

He basically took himself off of Twitter for a long time, and finally after he REPEATEDLY apologized, the anger went away and he kept his job. But he was seriously at risk of losing his career because of a tweet. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

It’s worth noting that Ilya Shapiro’s job is currently in jeopardy all because of a few well intentioned tweets that were deliberately misrepresented and grossly understood.

Those that say "Oh, defending Rogan is a waste of time" clearly are not talking to people like my friend. This person was intentionally canceled for a TWEET. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

And here is the real reason they consider canceling a success: that friend now tweets VERY LITTLE. He has basically stopped commenting. Their threats worked. They won. They censored him. This is why we fight for people like Rogan. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2022

Bingo. Joe Rogan has a huge fanbase and quite a bit of clout, not to mention a whole lot of “f*ck you” money (especially if he joins forces with Rumble). He has influence and resources that a lot of other people don’t. If we let Joe Rogan get devoured by the wolves, what chance do we have of making it?

Recommended Twitchy Video