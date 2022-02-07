Everyone’s still arguing over Spotify’s relationship with Joe Rogan. This whole thing has really blown up.
But hear us out: maybe the Cancel Council is right. Maybe Spotify should just cut their losses and part ways with Joe Rogan.
Because Rumble will make sure that Rogan lands on his feet:
Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP
$100 million, huh? Not too shabs.
Wow, Rumble making its move. https://t.co/fNOsLOdvUU
Rumble is offering @joerogan $100,000,000 over four years with zero content restrictions if he goes exclusive with them.
He should run there and never look back. https://t.co/niv3uyZEQ9
If Rogan took his business to Rumble, he likely wouldn’t have too many problems taking his fanbase with him.
I’ll drop my @Spotify subscription tomorrow and never look back if I have an alternative service that won’t cave to the woke mob.
Over to you, Joe Rogan. You too, Spotify:
Your move @Spotify 👀 https://t.co/zFzV5LZRmi
