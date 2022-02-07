Everyone’s still arguing over Spotify’s relationship with Joe Rogan. This whole thing has really blown up.

But hear us out: maybe the Cancel Council is right. Maybe Spotify should just cut their losses and part ways with Joe Rogan.

Because Rumble will make sure that Rogan lands on his feet:

$100 million, huh? Not too shabs.

Trending

 

If Rogan took his business to Rumble, he likely wouldn’t have too many problems taking his fanbase with him.

Over to you, Joe Rogan. You too, Spotify:

Let us know what you decide.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipChris PavlovskiJoe RoganpodcastRumbleSpotify

Recommended Twitchy Video