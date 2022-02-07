Everyone’s still arguing over Spotify’s relationship with Joe Rogan. This whole thing has really blown up.

But hear us out: maybe the Cancel Council is right. Maybe Spotify should just cut their losses and part ways with Joe Rogan.

Because Rumble will make sure that Rogan lands on his feet:

Hey @joerogan, we are ready to fight alongside you. See the note from our CEO @chrispavlovski… pic.twitter.com/G7ahfNNjtP — Rumble (@rumblevideo) February 7, 2022

$100 million, huh? Not too shabs.

Wow, Rumble making its move. https://t.co/fNOsLOdvUU — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) February 7, 2022

WOW Rumble is offering @joerogan $100,000,000 over four years with zero content restrictions if he goes exclusive with them. He should run there and never look back. https://t.co/niv3uyZEQ9 — John – Freedom Trucker – Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 7, 2022

If Rogan took his business to Rumble, he likely wouldn’t have too many problems taking his fanbase with him.

Excellent — Tim Flaherty, MBA, ME, MS (@TimFlaherty) February 7, 2022

I’ll drop my @Spotify subscription tomorrow and never look back if I have an alternative service that won’t cave to the woke mob. — Noble Savage (@MisfitPilgrim) February 7, 2022

Let’s get ready to Rumble!!!!!!! https://t.co/fSZgR43UCg — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 7, 2022

Over to you, Joe Rogan. You too, Spotify:

Let us know what you decide.

