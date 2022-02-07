Did you miss this New Yorker cartoon last week? It was at least as clever as what we’ve come to expect from the New Yorker:

Ha! Get it? Do you get it? Anti-maskers! Commentary!

Of course it’s stupid. It’s the New Yorker. The home of elitist snobs who are completely out of touch with America.

Mocking Americans who are opposed to government mask mandates as anti-science rubes is not how you win them over, last time we checked. But like so many other liberal elitists, the New Yorker is determined not to learn from past mistakes and hellbent on doubling down.

That’s their prerogative, of course. But if they want to go that route, they should be prepared to get smacked around.

Trending

Only when it was one of the plots of a “Seinfeld” episode.

Otherwise … meh.

Do better, New Yorker. It’s not that difficult.

There you go! Throw this in somehow and now you’ve got sharp political commentary:

Gold, Jerry! Gold!

Tags: cartoonCOVIDMaskmask mandatesmasksNew Yorkerspacespace helmet

