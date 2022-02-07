Did you miss this New Yorker cartoon last week? It was at least as clever as what we’ve come to expect from the New Yorker:

Ha! Get it? Do you get it? Anti-maskers! Commentary!

Of course it’s stupid. It’s the New Yorker. The home of elitist snobs who are completely out of touch with America.

Mocking Americans who are opposed to government mask mandates as anti-science rubes is not how you win them over, last time we checked. But like so many other liberal elitists, the New Yorker is determined not to learn from past mistakes and hellbent on doubling down.

That’s their prerogative, of course. But if they want to go that route, they should be prepared to get smacked around.

Has there ever been a New Yorker cartoon that was remotely funny? https://t.co/yyYvllIdJF — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 7, 2022

Only when it was one of the plots of a “Seinfeld” episode.

Otherwise … meh.

Now featuring a non sequitur in cartoon form…🙄 https://t.co/XaAGeXIBzh — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) February 7, 2022

Do those helmets protect this well? pic.twitter.com/btY2BUONFM — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) February 7, 2022

If you remove your helmet in space, you die.

If you remove your mask on Earth, you don't die.

How did this narrative get so stupid? https://t.co/GQjJpPrQfh — Nick Rafter (@NRafter) February 7, 2022

Beyond stupid and not even close to a good analogy https://t.co/9SoEBNNQh9 — Steve~ (@MirrorManStanly) February 7, 2022

Do better, New Yorker. It’s not that difficult.

There you go! Throw this in somehow and now you’ve got sharp political commentary:

*cartoon of Stacey Abrams head exploding as she takes her helmet off to take a picture with astronaut kids in space* https://t.co/NPzk1Hwe2f — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 7, 2022

Gold, Jerry! Gold!

