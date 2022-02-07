Stacey Abrams’ weekend took quite a turn, thanks to the terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad optics of her making kids around her wear their masks so she could have a maskless photo op.

Abrams’ campaign manager’s attempt at damage control was a major bust. Is there another brave soul who’s willing to step up and give Abrams the defense she truly deserves?

Yes there is. And his name is Bakari Sellers, CNN Contributor:

You heard the man! No issue there! No issue of any kind!

Stacey Abrams is the real victim, if you think about it.

Democrats have a natural immunity from COVID that also requires that everyone around them wear masks for photos.

To be fair, the jury’s still out on whether or not Democrats have any standards at all.

For Bakari’s sake, we hope he’s getting something out of this. Maybe a discount on Stacey Abrams’ romance novels?

Yeah, let’s talk about Glenn Youngkin now, Bakari. Surely you’ll defend him, too, right? And any other Republicans who opt to go maskless, even the ones who are twice-vaccinated and boosted?

What can Bakari Sellers’ say? Some animals are just more equal than others, OK?

