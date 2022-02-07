Stacey Abrams’ weekend took quite a turn, thanks to the terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad optics of her making kids around her wear their masks so she could have a maskless photo op.

These tweets — with a photo showing Stacey Abrams maskless surrounded by masked children & showing Abrams promoting it from her own account — have now both been removed. (Abrams deleted her own tweet and it appears that the original account has been deactivated or something). pic.twitter.com/qzzAPolsE2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 6, 2022

Abrams’ campaign manager’s attempt at damage control was a major bust. Is there another brave soul who’s willing to step up and give Abrams the defense she truly deserves?

Yes there is. And his name is Bakari Sellers, CNN Contributor:

CNN’s @Bakari_Sellers defends Stacey Abrams: "If my kid was in the classroom, would I be outraged? The answer is definitely not. Stacey Abrams is not trying to harm children, she was not flaunting regulations purposefully … So there is not an issue there." pic.twitter.com/WWwp4jV8vD — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 7, 2022

You heard the man! No issue there! No issue of any kind!

Poor Stacey is just misunderstood — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) February 7, 2022

Stacey Abrams is the real victim, if you think about it.

"she was not flaunting regulations purposefully" — yes, it's well known that the virus cares about intent https://t.co/QtM9igHN6N — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 7, 2022

Democrats have a natural immunity from COVID that also requires that everyone around them wear masks for photos.

How is she not doing it purposefully? She purposefully didn’t put her mask on in a sea 🌊 of poor masked children — Vocal Objector 💛🍺 (@SecretAgentDrea) February 7, 2022

Is flaunting regulations ignorantly better when you're the proponent of said regulations? — C. Handle (@CreativeHandles) February 7, 2022

“she likes the regulations, she’s not following them and she’s a hypocrite, but she’s on my side so it’s okay guys!” — David Pharr (@dpharr1) February 7, 2022

Democrats never apply their standards to themselves https://t.co/0GutfnSQc0 — flyfisherman (@JoeT888) February 7, 2022

To be fair, the jury’s still out on whether or not Democrats have any standards at all.

You lick her boots for free or are you on her payroll @Bakari_Sellers? https://t.co/8iHxNfD0Vl — jc (@enigmaticrhythm) February 7, 2022

For Bakari’s sake, we hope he’s getting something out of this. Maybe a discount on Stacey Abrams’ romance novels?

These are not serious people 🤡🌎 Earlier they were clutching their pearls over someone going in a grocery store maskless (no mask mandate for the store btw but that didn’t matter to these clowns) It’s all just tribal crazy lies to them! Divide & conquer! — Colleen (@pensfan871987) February 7, 2022

Yeah, let’s talk about Glenn Youngkin now, Bakari. Surely you’ll defend him, too, right? And any other Republicans who opt to go maskless, even the ones who are twice-vaccinated and boosted?

Ok…now what if it were Brian Kemp https://t.co/B9hy8Y5Ec7 — juanito (@juanitocinco) February 7, 2022

There are few hacks bigger than @Bakari_Sellers If this was Youngkin or Desantis he would've had a seizure from being so upset https://t.co/7JWx3SUVsm — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 7, 2022

What can Bakari Sellers’ say? Some animals are just more equal than others, OK?

She most certainly was "flaunting regulations purposefully." Stacey Abrams thinks she's governor and she thinks she's better than you. Bottom line @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/WvwfVVNYC6 — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) February 7, 2022

1) Oh, she was flaunting. 2) Doesn’t matter either way. 3) Forced masking is harming children. https://t.co/J2eoKCuwbf — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 7, 2022

