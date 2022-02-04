Poor Michael Avenatti. He vowed that he would do whatever he could to make sure that Donald Trump ended up in prison.
Looks like Avenatti’s the one who’s heading off to the slammer:
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti convicted on charges that he stole money porn actor Stormy Daniels was owed for Trump book.
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 4, 2022
— Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) February 4, 2022
Michael Avenatti convicted on both counts in Manhattan federal court
— Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) February 4, 2022
He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison
— Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) February 4, 2022
BREAKING: Jury convicts Michael Avenatti on both counts — wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 22 years in prison for stealing from former-client Stormy Daniels.
— Lauren del Valle (@Lauren_delvalle) February 4, 2022
You hate to see it.
CNN especially hates to see it.
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 4, 2022
I think it's safe to say "never" now… https://t.co/OXhOWgvDfI pic.twitter.com/u7jQI5BKIx
— AG (@AGHamilton29) February 4, 2022
Awww.
Rough week for Stelter https://t.co/jyPUynLbCI
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 4, 2022
CNN's week just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/EZYYVrsZyu
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2022
Man, when it rains, it pours!