Poor Michael Avenatti. He vowed that he would do whatever he could to make sure that Donald Trump ended up in prison.

Looks like Avenatti’s the one who’s heading off to the slammer:

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti convicted on charges that he stole money porn actor Stormy Daniels was owed for Trump book. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) February 4, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyer Michael Avenatti convicted on charges that he stole money porn actor Stormy Daniels was owed for Trump book. — Mike Balsamo (@MikeBalsamo1) February 4, 2022

Michael Avenatti convicted on both counts in Manhattan federal court — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) February 4, 2022

He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison — Ben Feuerherd (@benfeuerherd) February 4, 2022

BREAKING: Jury convicts Michael Avenatti on both counts — wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 22 years in prison for stealing from former-client Stormy Daniels. — Lauren del Valle (@Lauren_delvalle) February 4, 2022

You hate to see it.

CNN especially hates to see it.

Awww.

Rough week for Stelter https://t.co/jyPUynLbCI — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 4, 2022

CNN's week just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/EZYYVrsZyu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 4, 2022

Man, when it rains, it pours!

Recommended Twitchy Video