Earlier this week, RedState Managing Editor Jennifer Van Laar teased a disturbing story about a nine-year-old boy’s abuse at the hand of school officials who are supposed to be looking out for his wellbeing. And what is what was done to Kamdin Hernandez, if not abuse?

EXCLUSIVE coming tomorrow at @RedState. 9-yr-old Kamdin Hernandez was 1st forced to do "independent study" ALONE on campus for peacefully refusing to wear a mask b/c doing so causes anxiety/panic+aggravates ADD. When being bullied by teachers and students he emailed his mom 🧵 pic.twitter.com/o6bewzNEWj — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 1, 2022

At least one teacher was physically pulling the mask over his nose; he was asked by staff why he's so disrespectful- meaning simply by not wearing mask. Kids were yelling at him "just wear the mask." The school has now booted him off campus until he signs a behavioral contract. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 1, 2022

They say their hands are tied by state policy; the school resource officer's attempting to help find a solution. Seriously, look how far away he is from the buildings. Terrible isolation; no learning! His parents have received a truancy warning. #unmaskourkids #letthembreathe pic.twitter.com/yIjLLzwOFe — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 1, 2022

Heartbreaking and infuriating.

My story tomorrow will have a lot more detail, but if you feel like letting the board know you want this to stop immediately and a full investigation undertaken, their contact info is here https://t.co/FmBAq4wfnJ — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 1, 2022

After exhaustive research and countless tears of anger, Van Laar has written up her story. Or, rather, part one of her story:

Not an opportune time to publish a massive story, but I finally got Part 1 done. Took 25 hours, but our children are worth it. This will make your blood boil; parts 2 and 3 are worse. https://t.co/01Jr0SEMXf — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 3, 2022

This boy has been bullied and harassed all year by both students and teachers. https://t.co/6diCjAvdfu — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 3, 2022

Here’s how Van Laar’s RedState post begins:

Most of us don’t enjoy wearing a face mask, but for 9-year-old Kamdin Hernandez a face mask is an almost unbearable distraction and wearing one for hours on end makes him feel anxious and, in his words, “stressed out.” Kamdin tried to the best of his ability to wear the mask during the first half of this school year at Garden Grove Elementary School in Simi Valley, California, but told teachers on multiple occasions that he has ADHD and wearing the mask made him feel stressed out and he couldn’t think and couldn’t do his work with the mask on. Still, school staff called him “rude and disrespectful,” refused to allow him to check out library books, and one teacher even physically pulled the mask up over his nose on one occasion. His parents complained to the school district, to no avail. So when Kamdin returned to campus in early January, he decided he wasn’t going to wear the mask, period. That’s when things got very heated, very quickly. Kamdin’s been forced to sit on the playground field alone to do his schoolwork, endured taunting to “just wear your mask!” from his classmates as teachers watched and did nothing, was physically blocked from entering his classroom by the principal, been locked out of his classroom by his teacher, listened as school authorities threatened to call CPS if his father didn’t take him home for refusing the mask, counted truant for five of those days he endured the bullying and intimidation, and now “excluded” from going on his school campus because the principal has determined that his presence constitutes a “clear and present danger” to the health and safety of students and staff.

Honestly, you just need to read the entire thing.

This is evil and absolutely despicable. https://t.co/kfEeJB6LLb — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 3, 2022

Here's the story – the more I investigated, the more I found. This child has been bullied by his principal all year long. https://t.co/01Jr0SEMXf — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) February 3, 2022

No child deserves to be treated that way. No family should have to endure what Kamdin Hernandez’s family has had to endure.

Blood boiling is a massive understatement. Seems Kamdin and his family (and the cop) are the only ones displaying a moral compass. The “educators” are poster children for Mass Formation Psychosis. Well done, you. — ach (@acsontoshaislet) February 3, 2022

This child is 9 years old and being bullied by the school. Fight for your children. https://t.co/EcEPEMd82h — Common Sense American 🇺🇸 (@kristinamcaruso) February 3, 2022

Again, Van Laar says that parts two and three are even worse.

This story is crazy.

These teachers/school admin should lose their jobs!! And never work w/children again! What they are doing to 9 yo Kamdin is not only mental and emotional abuse it is trauma. The trauma of being singled out and being bullied and shamed. Disgusting. — Doña Claudia (@WhirlyGirl1200) February 3, 2022

We don’t know exactly what’s coming in the next installments, but we have no doubt that our blood will be boiling even more angrily.

