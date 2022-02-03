Yesterday, CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned over a previously undisclosed “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” [Allison Gollust] that came to light during the investigation into allegations against former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

That’s why Zucker said he resigned … but shoes that have been dropping since that news broke suggest that the relationship between Zucker and Gollust isn’t the real reason Zucker left.

First of all, if Zucker and Gollust’s relationship was an “open secret,” why would Zucker suddenly resign over it?

There was also this:

And this:

And then earlier today, WaPo’s Erik Wemple reported that Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust were behind CNN’s series of Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews:

Could things possibly look any worse for CNN?

As a matter of fact, they could. And they do:

So, Zucker and Gollust weren’t only orchestrating the interviews, but they coached Andrew Cuomo ahead of his COVID briefings?

More from the New York Post:

Meanwhile, CNN’s own investigation into Chris Cuomo also revealed that Zucker and Gollust had an inappropriately close friendship with Gov. Cuomo — even coaching him on what to say during his infamous COVID briefings.

Multiple insiders say the friendship between Andrew Cuomo and Zucker stretches back years — while Gollust was the disgraced governor’s head of communications before joining CNN.

And Gollust and Zucker — the latter of whom yesterday dramatically quit CNN after their affair was exposed — in return gave Andrew Cuomo endless positive coverage.

“While those 11:30 a.m. daily briefings by Andrew were across every network, they boosted ratings in a poorly performing slot for CNN,” one source said. According to a source to Cuomo, “Zucker and Gollust even advised Andrew what to say — how to respond and particularly how to hit back at [President Donald] Trump to make it more compelling TV.

The pieces of the puzzle are all falling into place.

And speaking of people who should not be trusted for fair analysis of the news …

Anytime you’re ready, Brian Stelter.

