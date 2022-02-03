Yesterday, CNN head Jeff Zucker resigned over a previously undisclosed “consensual relationship with my closest colleague” [Allison Gollust] that came to light during the investigation into allegations against former CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

That’s why Zucker said he resigned … but shoes that have been dropping since that news broke suggest that the relationship between Zucker and Gollust isn’t the real reason Zucker left.

First of all, if Zucker and Gollust’s relationship was an “open secret,” why would Zucker suddenly resign over it?

There was also this:

Potentially important: I’m told CNN received a litigation hold letter recently from Chris Cuomo lawyers, demanding, among other things, preservation of all communications between Zucker, comms chief Allison Gollust, and Andrew Cuomo. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) February 2, 2022

And this:

(1) Andrew Cuomo once hired Allison Gollust as comms director

(2) Andrew Cuomo felled by sexual harassment allegations

(3) Chris Cuomo felled by investigation after helping Andrew grapple with allegations

(4) Investigation of Chris Cuomo finds Jeff Zucker relationship w Gollust — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) February 2, 2022

And then earlier today, WaPo’s Erik Wemple reported that Jeff Zucker and Allison Gollust were behind CNN’s series of Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews:

According to several sources, Gollust and Zucker were instrumental in securing the Cuomo-on-Cuomo interviews. Though Andrew Cuomo’s staff assented to the early appearances, they had second thoughts about continuing the series. 7/ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) February 3, 2022

Could things possibly look any worse for CNN?

As a matter of fact, they could. And they do:

Zucker, Gollust's cozy ties with Andrew Cuomo included coaching him on COVID briefings https://t.co/e0DW6UTG3I pic.twitter.com/RbahmEyJtt — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2022

So, Zucker and Gollust weren’t only orchestrating the interviews, but they coached Andrew Cuomo ahead of his COVID briefings?

More from the New York Post:

Meanwhile, CNN’s own investigation into Chris Cuomo also revealed that Zucker and Gollust had an inappropriately close friendship with Gov. Cuomo — even coaching him on what to say during his infamous COVID briefings. Multiple insiders say the friendship between Andrew Cuomo and Zucker stretches back years — while Gollust was the disgraced governor’s head of communications before joining CNN. And Gollust and Zucker — the latter of whom yesterday dramatically quit CNN after their affair was exposed — in return gave Andrew Cuomo endless positive coverage. “While those 11:30 a.m. daily briefings by Andrew were across every network, they boosted ratings in a poorly performing slot for CNN,” one source said. According to a source to Cuomo, “Zucker and Gollust even advised Andrew what to say — how to respond and particularly how to hit back at [President Donald] Trump to make it more compelling TV.

The top two executives at CNN were *coaching* then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo on what to say during his COVID briefings (which left out his data manipulation about nursing home deaths, of course) — the same briefings that CNN gushed about on air. Amazing. https://t.co/bemKdkwk00 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 3, 2022

They fired Chris for (unethically) helping his brother’s political operation (damage control re scandal) and lying about it. But this report suggests they themselves were also advising Andrew Cuomo’s political operation, in a separate capacity. No wonder Chris is suing. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 3, 2022

The pieces of the puzzle are all falling into place.

The affair is a distraction. The fact that CNN, a supposedly respected news outlet (not by me, mind you, but by others) basically was helping a sitting Democrat with spin to save his career. https://t.co/GAJqQKNljW — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 3, 2022

And Tapper still doesn't get it; the BAD GUY WAS RUNNING THE PLACE. They should have never allowed it, but Zucker did. I don't doubt he knew about all of it. More bad people need to go. And CNN needs to fully apologize to the country. https://t.co/wd05NuF0Su — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 3, 2022

And yes…every one of the networks are horrible. I avoid all of them as much as possible. But CNN is NOT better. It might be worse. Who knows. But they are bad, and like the others, should not be trusted for fair analysis of the news. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 3, 2022

And speaking of people who should not be trusted for fair analysis of the news …

Now that is been revealed Zucker & Gollust were coaching Andrew Cuomo's press briefings, perhaps @brianstelter would care to explain the extent of his knowledge as well while making these comments. https://t.co/VhVKHuMKLH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2022

Anytime you’re ready, Brian Stelter.

