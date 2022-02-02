When CNN head Jeff Zucker initially announced his resignation, he made it sound like his reasons were pretty simple and straightforward.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

But since the news broke, things have gotten a bit more … complicated.

Like this, for example. This could potentially add a pretty big wrinkle to the story:

Potentially important: I’m told CNN received a litigation hold letter recently from Chris Cuomo lawyers, demanding, among other things, preservation of all communications between Zucker, comms chief Allison Gollust, and Andrew Cuomo. — Matthew Belloni (@MattBelloni) February 2, 2022

Beg your pardon?

Here it is…. somebody knows some really good dirt!!! https://t.co/4gSrcvHrWp — linda c (@linda75643) February 2, 2022

Now this is some legalese that I love. If we find out @ChrisCuomo revenge tour is behind all this I will be very _____ https://t.co/T8qfltn5hj — Ari Goldkind (@AriGoldkind) February 2, 2022

A lot of people will be very . To say the least.

Look, we’re not gonna jump to any conclusions. We’re not CNN, after all. But color us officially intrigued.

Are the rats turning on each other😂😂😂🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/UYXUPdLM2m — VictoriaLynn (@Victori25023654) February 2, 2022

It kinda sounds like it …

That next Cuomo family dinner is gonna be LIT! https://t.co/M8MHDThdKM — Robert A George (@RobGeorge) February 2, 2022

Hell hath no fury like a Cuomo scorned, apparently. https://t.co/caTz775m1N — Neha Shastry (@NehaShastry) February 2, 2022

Probably a good idea to stock up on popcorn now.

Our bodies are ready.

Things are going to get spicy! 🌶️🌶️🌶️ https://t.co/uJl2Q4EuR5 — Marcia In Texas 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🐬 📜 (@MarciaInTexas) February 2, 2022

