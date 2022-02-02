When CNN head Jeff Zucker initially announced his resignation, he made it sound like his reasons were pretty simple and straightforward.
But since the news broke, things have gotten a bit more … complicated.
Like this, for example. This could potentially add a pretty big wrinkle to the story:
Potentially important: I’m told CNN received a litigation hold letter recently from Chris Cuomo lawyers, demanding, among other things, preservation of all communications between Zucker, comms chief Allison Gollust, and Andrew Cuomo.
Beg your pardon?
Look, we’re not gonna jump to any conclusions. We’re not CNN, after all. But color us officially intrigued.
