The world doesn’t stop, not even for CNN. So, despite Jeff Zucker’s departure, the Real News™ Facts First™ network must persevere in the face of hardship, all the while honoring the legacy and continuing the mission of their erstwhile dear leader:

"I know we're all in shock," Michael Bass said on CNN's 9am editorial call today. "You can't replace Jeff. It's not possible. There's no one else like him." So "the best thing we can do is honor his legacy and continue his mission." "Do what we've been doing every single day." — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 3, 2022

Michael Bass is executive vice president of programming and one of three interim co-heads of CNN as the network struggles to regain their footing after suffering the crushing blow of losing Zucker.

Michael Bass also lives in the Upside-Down, it would seem.

why does he make it sound like Jeff died — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) February 3, 2022

did Jeff Zucker DIE?! https://t.co/AxbISBSkKv — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 3, 2022

The way Bass talks about Zucker, one could be forgiven for mistaking his remarks for a eulogy. A really, really weird and icky eulogy.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 3, 2022

You going to be ok, Brian? — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) February 3, 2022

Clearly Brian is not going to be OK.

Corporate flack to the very end. https://t.co/6teiB8t1Ru — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) February 3, 2022

There is something so pitiful about Tater still covering for his former boss the day after he resigned. He has no dignity. https://t.co/4ROuGzkhqw — 𝟷𝟽𝟾𝟸 (@July041776) February 3, 2022

Brian, I'm hardly a perfect human being, but I do not have the experience to answer this question and it appears you do: What is it like to have no soul? Follow-up question: When you look in a mirror, do you even see a reflection? https://t.co/nH2cdxKlIa — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) February 3, 2022

We could certainly sit here and pile on Brian Stelter for this, because it’s abundantly clear that he is willing to be Jeff Zucker’s white knight in shining armor. But we’re going to focus instead here on Michael Bass, the guy who actually made the nauseating comments Stelter is quoting.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 3, 2022

Blech.

Setting aside the personal AND political scandals at CNN recently, was Zucker even good for CNN's business? Like people point to his quotes about making politics coverage more like a reality show, which people think is bad for the country. But did it even help CNN's ratings? https://t.co/Wr3TZ5uZjE — Alex Muresianu (@ahardtospell) February 3, 2022

zucker flamed out at NBC and then went on to turn CNN into a reality TV-style shitshow with piddling ratings. what, exactly, made him so "irreplaceable"? https://t.co/icmpfZsJgm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 3, 2022

Zucker lit American politics on fire and watched it burn with psychotic glee while cheating on his wife with subordinates, so yes let's make him a martyr and start a new religion https://t.co/mEornAKqAV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 3, 2022

The only people who knew about this affair were inside CNN. Zucker resigned as he revealed it to the world, before anyone called for his resignation and, I'm not sure who would have? So, making a martyr of this guy is just bizarre https://t.co/Gh0YhjmutE — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 3, 2022

it’s strange and gross reading CNN employees eulogize zucker as if he didn’t turn the network into a political action committee pushing cuomo’s COVID narrative https://t.co/6s4yfFhtur — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 3, 2022

It's been pretty well revealed that Zucker and his girlfriend were the driving force behind the Cuomo brothers and enabling Chris Cuomo to smear sexual harassment accusers. CNN could clean house over that. Instead they are staying the course. https://t.co/ydJp6xKJhF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2022

It really is fascinating. CNN has been given an opportunity to start from scratch.

I don't suppose there's any chance CNN goes back now to becoming a serious network…..There might even be a market for that. https://t.co/ljdneJ0Myj — David Freddoso (@freddoso) February 3, 2022

There’s definitely a market for real journalism. Unfortunately, it looks like CNN is going to stick with the Zucker-ized version.

We will keep doing what Jeff would wants us to keep doing – talk about nothing but Donald Trump & watch Fox News all day. We will continue to honor his legacy with abysmal ratings. pic.twitter.com/fQT09dt6NK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2022

“Do what we've been doing every single day” So…keep lying to the public? https://t.co/9biIDVNpKh — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 3, 2022

Pretty much.

"But with less sexual harassment, digging into assault accusers' pasts, and sleeping with colleagues." — Cam "3 Shot" Kay and one million others (@canmore2018) February 3, 2022

Well, if employees keep resigning or getting fired, pretty soon their won’t be many left to sexually harass, dig into accusers’ pasts, or sleep with colleagues.

So CNN’s got that going for them, at least.

Recommended Twitchy Video