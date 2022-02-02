CNN is really hoppin’ today thanks to Jeff Zucker announcing his resignation over “a consensual relationship with [his] closest colleague” Allison Gollust that came to light during the investigation into allegations against erstwhile primetime host Chris Cuomo.

With Zucker out, though, it means there’s a void that needs to be filled. And who better to fill it than Brian Stelter? What CNN needs now more than anything is a devoted captain to right this sinking ship.

In a memo just now, Jason Kilar announced "interim co-heads for CNN beginning today:" Three longtime members of the CNN leadership team, Michael Bass, Amy Entelis and Ken Jautz. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Until a replacement is officially chosen, looks like it’s informally up to Stelter to rally the troops.

And he’ll be damned if he’s not going to do his absolute best:

The news must continue. It’s what Jeff Zucker, that rock of CNN, would want.

Kate Bolduan is clearly inspired by Stelter’s efforts to boost morale. Just look at the inspiration on her face:

WATCH: Brian Stelter takes over CNN’s Kate Bolduan’s show to go into damage control over the resignation of CNN President Jeff Zucker and she looks super annoyed I think that’s everyone’s reaction listening to Brian Stelter 🤡 pic.twitter.com/T88xlhcZE4 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) February 2, 2022

Ha!

“If Zucker was on this call this morning, I think I’d know what he’d say …” 🤡 https://t.co/mOuaDO9yOi — Brett From L.A. (@ItsBrettFromLA) February 2, 2022

Kate doesn’t appear to be sold on what Brian’s selling.

.@KateBolduan looks so mad and its so damn funny. https://t.co/1N4dWSOpOc — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) February 2, 2022

She’s over it — chris (@chrisfamousamos) February 2, 2022

Can you blame her?

JFC, watch this guy. He's Baghdad Bob after saddam has left the palace and hiding in a hole. Just an absolute shameless punchline. https://t.co/lDRI6qDlWQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2022

