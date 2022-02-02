Jeff Zucker is out at CNN. Jeff Freaking Zucker.

Despite his workplace dalliance apparently being an open secret among many in the media, especially among his CNN colleagues, Zucker managed to hang on there for a while. And that’s pretty impressive.

But is it as impressive as Zucker leaving CNN before Jeffrey Toobin?

First Chris Cuomo now #Jeffzucker out at @CNN – Meanwhile Jeffrey Toobin is gonna stick it out for another year. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) February 2, 2022

If you entered a pool in June over who would survive at CNN. And your choices were: Jeffrey Toobin, Chris Cuomo and Jeff Zucker, who would you have taken at the time? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 2, 2022

Not Toobin, that’s for sure.

Jeffrey Toobin is still at CNN. Just let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/YZPFafGA3T — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2022

Who would have thought that Toobin would last longer than Zucker — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2022

Toobin still has a job but Zucker doesn't lol. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) February 2, 2022

So, okay. Now can someone explain why Toobin is still there? — Weirdo Asparagus (@mrcjmf) February 2, 2022

Toobin got off too easy — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 2, 2022

Snort.

But seriously, how did this happen? How did Jeffrey Toobin survive while Jeff Zucker fell from grace? It seems crazy when you think about it.

Until you think about it a little more. What does Jeffrey Toobin have that Jeff Zucker doesn’t?

Explains why Toobin kept his job. He must have known. — PoppinsUmbrella (@MaryPsUmbrella) February 2, 2022

That could be it, of course. But maybe there’s an even simpler explanation:

Jeffery Toobin is the only person at CNN that keeps his hands to himself — Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 2, 2022

Gross, but true. Unlike Cuomo and Zucker and the other creeps lurking at CNN, at least Toobin took his matter into his own hands. Which is apparently something that a lot of other CNN employees can’t do.

Good for Jeffrey Toobin. He lives to see another day. For now, anyway.

Jeffrey Toobin's firing one off in honor of the Zuckmeister. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 2, 2022

