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Mamdani Stans Insist Rent Freeze Good: Landlords Will Provide Services With Monopoly Money, Apparently

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on June 26, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani announced a rent freeze in New York City and people rejoiced. There's a catch. It only applies to about 20% of rent controlled apartments. The rest of the landlords can still raise rents. That leaves only a small amount of landlords stuck with units where they can't make money. 

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So, people who understand economics tried to do some quick explainers. 

Of course, there is always a Leftist influencer in the group who thinks they have the perfect pithy comeback. As always, real Socialism hasn't been tried or something. 

Oh yes, they are REQUIRED to do it. What happens when they can't afford it, Evan? What are they supposed to do with the zero dollars to make those improvements, exactly? 

It's almost like landlords are real people trying to get ahead and leave their kids something and not some bad guy from the cartoons looking to make people's lives miserable. 

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It will be fun when it finally gets to the Supreme Court and they say all rent control is unconstitutional and stuff. 

Or maybe they are the owners taking the risk, paying the taxes, footing the bill for repairs and all the other things that come with home ownership so they should get to decide what to charge for their space. 

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What a concept. 

Fair point.

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ECONOMY NEW YORK SOCIALISM SUPREME COURT ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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