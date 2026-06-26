Mamdani Stans Insist Rent Freeze Good: Landlords Will Provide Services With Monopoly Money, Apparently

Yesterday, Zohran Mamdani announced a rent freeze in New York City and people rejoiced. There's a catch. It only applies to about 20% of rent controlled apartments. The rest of the landlords can still raise rents. That leaves only a small amount of landlords stuck with units where they can't make money.

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So, people who understand economics tried to do some quick explainers.

Yes, your rent is frozen. So is the landlord's budget to fix your heat, your leaks, and your broken freezer. But don't worry, when nothing works, at least the number on your lease stays the same. You can admire it while you eat out.



And the rent won't rise, true. Neither will… https://t.co/9bErnsE3MT — The Rational Animal 🤔 (@theobjectivist) June 26, 2026

Of course, there is always a Leftist influencer in the group who thinks they have the perfect pithy comeback. As always, real Socialism hasn't been tried or something.

Landlords are required by law to provide those things pic.twitter.com/XUgsaNOtaG — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 26, 2026

Oh yes, they are REQUIRED to do it. What happens when they can't afford it, Evan? What are they supposed to do with the zero dollars to make those improvements, exactly?

Guy who thinks landlords have infinite cash reserves https://t.co/kL9t8nzsp1 — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) June 26, 2026

It's almost like landlords are real people trying to get ahead and leave their kids something and not some bad guy from the cartoons looking to make people's lives miserable.

If they don't have the money, then what?



You clowns don't live in the real world. https://t.co/oAJwDQFjVG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) June 26, 2026

Just the perfect distillation of the leftist mindset right here. Right down to being completely oblivious to how the Supreme Court would slap it down if it got that far lol https://t.co/6Lze8kxSks — Brien Jackson (@Brien_Jackson) June 26, 2026

It will be fun when it finally gets to the Supreme Court and they say all rent control is unconstitutional and stuff.

There seems to be growing sentiments around the landlord circles that think they're entitled to rent increases.



Are they eating too much avocado toast to budget efficiently? 🤔🙃 https://t.co/aKyHIoTRRa — Student of Malcolm X :: Owed Reparations (@WGzSpeaks88) June 26, 2026

Or maybe they are the owners taking the risk, paying the taxes, footing the bill for repairs and all the other things that come with home ownership so they should get to decide what to charge for their space.

Good demonstration of how progressives think people are widgets that they can control. https://t.co/7IABnzq9Gq — Destroyer of Bad Takes (Emeritus) (@_Credible_Hulk) June 26, 2026

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Forcing landlords to lose money until they walk away and then seizing the property with the government should be illegal https://t.co/JLwPVlEXT1 — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) June 26, 2026

Unfortunately for landlords they have to pay for those things, out of the money they make from rent. https://t.co/NHGuJ0w6F8 — John 🇺🇸🇹🇼🇺🇦🌐🫏 (@NoVa_Jacksonian) June 26, 2026

What a concept.

Isnt breaking the law totally justified when you're short on money in your cult? https://t.co/9WXk62YGwH — Vlad Wilder (@dead_cent) June 26, 2026

Fair point.

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