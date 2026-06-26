Mehdi Hasan Goes Full Fangirl: ‘Hard to Put Into Words’ as Mayor Mamdani Posts Over the Top Shia Post

The Mayor everyone assured skeptics was really a 'secular' Muslim sure seems to be pretty observant now that he is in office.

Ashura is a time of remembrance, sacrifice and reflection.



Today, on the 10th day of Muharram, we are reminded of Imam Hussain's unwavering commitment to truth and dignity. His timeless legacy reminds us of the enduring values of faith, service to one another, and the belief… pic.twitter.com/j3htWDqQWK — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) June 26, 2026

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By the way, that's his official New York Mayor account, not his personal account. If a Christian Mayor was giving full on explanations of random Christian holidays and religious figures, the Left would be fully losing it. Because it's Islam, their lips are sealed.

Anyway, Mehdi Hasan is having a whole fangirl moment and slobbering all over Mamdani.

I quote-tweeted this yesterday but it is still hard to put in words what this post from @NYCMayor means to so many millions of Muslims, especially Shias, not just across the US but across the world. If only more non-Muslims knew less about ISIS & more about Imam Hussain. #ashura https://t.co/mlaqMZsU9F — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 26, 2026

Get ahold of yourself man. He's married. Someone get Mehdi a bib for all the drool.

Heaven knows Mehdi has printed out the picture of a sweaty Mamdani praying with all of those men and put it up in his bedroom.

Oh, Mehdi wants you to learn about Islam through Imam Hussein rather than through ISIS.



Well, let me tell you about Imam Hussein, a man whose hunger for power got him and his family massacred and triggered 1,400 years of war between Sunni and Shia.



He believed he was entitled… https://t.co/Hu6tJHsBH2 — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) June 26, 2026

Mehdi wants people to learn the sanitized version of his idol. Not the truth.

We know exactly what he means to you Mehdi. He means the beginning of US conquest. But that's not going to happen. Americans are becoming increasingly aware of the threat Islam poses and you will not find us to be the easy targets Europeans were.



We have a first and second… https://t.co/TtiJEnKgbB — Megan Basham (@megbasham) June 26, 2026

Oh, there are many Americans who are easy marks. That group of people are largely not armed though.

It is the Shiite decade https://t.co/QHN6z52aYZ — unfunny object 🔆 (@realAlita) June 26, 2026

Interesting that the word 'Shiite' looks so much like the English word for big, stinky pile of waste. That can't be by mistake.

That's exactly how they behave in America. What's the difference?

@mehdirhasan is right that what this post from @NYCMayor has done it is hard to ignore.



It has legitimized the erosion and abuse of women’s rights and pandered to Islamic misogyny and fanaticism, especially Shia fanaticism that sanctions depraved and misogynistic… https://t.co/YUINBpvwfK — Khadija Khan (@KhadijaKhan__) June 26, 2026

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And the Left cheers it on.

Disgusting. NYC is cooked. While you’re all obsessing over Israel and Jews, Islam is taking you over city by city. Disgusting. https://t.co/xNK0YJO3WE — Rufus (@Rufusdufus911) June 26, 2026

The same people will say the Jews run everything. What a joke!

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