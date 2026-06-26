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Mehdi Hasan Goes Full Fangirl: ‘Hard to Put Into Words’ as Mayor Mamdani Posts Over the Top Shia Post

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on June 26, 2026
Grok

The Mayor everyone assured skeptics was really a 'secular' Muslim sure seems to be pretty observant now that he is in office. 

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By the way, that's his official New York Mayor account, not his personal account. If a Christian Mayor was giving full on explanations of random Christian holidays and religious figures, the Left would be fully losing it. Because it's Islam, their lips are sealed. 

Anyway, Mehdi Hasan is having a whole fangirl moment and slobbering all over Mamdani.

Get ahold of yourself man. He's married. Someone get Mehdi a bib for all the drool. 

Heaven knows Mehdi has printed out the picture of a sweaty Mamdani praying with all of those men and put it up in his bedroom. 

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Mehdi wants people to learn the sanitized version of his idol. Not the truth. 

Oh, there are many Americans who are easy marks. That group of people are largely not armed though.

Interesting that the word 'Shiite' looks so much like the English word for big, stinky pile of waste. That can't be by mistake. 

That's exactly how they behave in America. What's the difference?

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And the Left cheers it on.

The same people will say the Jews run everything. What a joke!

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