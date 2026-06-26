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Can Adam Schiff Please Give an Update About This Indictment He Said Was Bogus and Pure Trump Retribution?

Doug P. | 4:37 PM on June 26, 2026
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After an indictment was announced against John Bolton, Democrats like Adam Schiff (of "Russia collusion" notoriety), called it yet another example of President Trump's "retribution" campaign. As usual, the projection was off the charts: 

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And of course Schiff wasn't the only lefty saying that kind of thing: 

Fast forward to right now, and it looks like Bolton himself has decided to take part in Trump's lawfare effort: 

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FBI Director Kash Patel couldn't help but point out the hypocrisy, irony and projection from the Left: 

How anybody still takes abhorrent clowns like Adam Schiff seriously is anybody's guess. 

That's a cycle that will unfortunately continue until more people wake up.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting (looking at you, Schiff-ty). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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