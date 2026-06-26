Can Adam Schiff Please Give an Update About This Indictment He Said Was Bogus and Pure Trump Retribution?

After an indictment was announced against John Bolton, Democrats like Adam Schiff (of "Russia collusion" notoriety), called it yet another example of President Trump's "retribution" campaign. As usual, the projection was off the charts:

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Remember when Dems and their media allies all regurgitated in unison that the indictment against Bolton was just Trump retribution and the case was bogus?



Here is Designated Liar Adam Schiff doing exactly that.



Update needed, Adam.pic.twitter.com/Fabu5arSOw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 26, 2026

And of course Schiff wasn't the only lefty saying that kind of thing:

October, 2025. Three stooges on MSNOW claim that John Bolton is innocent and that the DOJ is being weaponized against him.



Mark McKinnon: Bolton is the most "buttoned up" person I ever worked with, there's no way he mishandled classified documents.



John Fugelsang: Bolton will… pic.twitter.com/6PPJjjEXTD — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 26, 2026

Fast forward to right now, and it looks like Bolton himself has decided to take part in Trump's lawfare effort:

BREAKING: Former national security adviser John Bolton pleads guilty in federal court to one count of retaining national security information related to his work during the first Trump administration. https://t.co/gbV1YKi8Ud — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 26, 2026

John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security advisor, has pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information.



Bolton made a deal with prosecutors on Friday that could see him jailed for five years in federal prison.



As part of the agreement, he will pay a $2.25… pic.twitter.com/TJucamqrXA — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 26, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel couldn't help but point out the hypocrisy, irony and projection from the Left:

This FBI’s investigation proved that John Bolton knowingly transmitted top secret information using personal online accounts and retained said documents in his house - all in direct violation of federal law.



Despite an onslaught of false claims by the fake news stating this case… pic.twitter.com/eN40vUiXoV — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 26, 2026

How anybody still takes abhorrent clowns like Adam Schiff seriously is anybody's guess.

The sad part is that the democrats keep lying and their voters keep believing — Kevin Peacock (@kevin_peac64157) June 26, 2026

That's a cycle that will unfortunately continue until more people wake up.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity and gaslighting (looking at you, Schiff-ty).

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