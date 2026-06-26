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Jesus Was Jewish, You Copium Addicts: The Anti-Semitic Denial That (Much Like Jesus) Never Dies

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on June 26, 2026
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Groan! Here they go again. The Anti-Semites will never accept Jesus was a Jewish man

These people aren't even Christians. Why do they care so much?

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As if anyone knows what Jesus actually looks like. What we do know? He was Jewish. The Bible says so.

Of course, she has 'Free Palestine' in her bio. Of course. If there is a dumb take, they will probably have 'Free Palestine' in their bio.

Indisputably, you say? Wow! People should really share these photographs they have of actual Jesus? 

Did they find his Instagram account?

Literally. 

We know Jesus was a carpenter and was often outside. We know he was Jewish. That means he looks like a Jewish person of that time and probably had a tan. He was probably also strong because of His work. That's what we know.

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Look at that! There is a Jewish man who also looks like paintings of Jesus. How did that happen?

Genetics are a wild thing.

Christians look forward to the day, but it hasn't happened yet.

Apparently, some people are.

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BIBLE CHRISTIANITY ISLAM JUDAISM

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