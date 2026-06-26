Jesus Was Jewish, You Copium Addicts: The Anti-Semitic Denial That (Much Like Jesus) Never Dies

Groan! Here they go again. The Anti-Semites will never accept Jesus was a Jewish man.

These people aren't even Christians. Why do they care so much?

A Lebanese Shia Muslim man in Lebanon on Ashura Day 🇱🇧



Among Shiites, the color green and the use of green garments carry deep spiritual symbolism representing the descendants of the Prophet Muhammad (the Sayyids). pic.twitter.com/6GvAUbFOQI — MENA Visuals (@menavisualss) June 25, 2026

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An average Lebanese guy has closer resemblance to Jesus Christ than literally any of the lsraelis. https://t.co/vCqqTWj6bf — Sangel 🪽 (@sahmetkiz) June 25, 2026

As if anyone knows what Jesus actually looks like. What we do know? He was Jewish. The Bible says so.

Of course, she has 'Free Palestine' in her bio. Of course. If there is a dumb take, they will probably have 'Free Palestine' in their bio.

Quick reminder that Jesus was(indisputably) a black/brown man! https://t.co/4qRIb2fjZV — Nene (@MhaneneD) June 26, 2026

Indisputably, you say? Wow! People should really share these photographs they have of actual Jesus?

Did they find his Instagram account?

Literally insane how Muslims try to co-opt and take over every religious figure.

Pure evil ideology not much different than Nazism. https://t.co/OerhsWLd9P — TunafishSndwch (@TunafishSndwch) June 26, 2026

Literally.

Do you really know how Jesus Christ looked like or Hollywood blinded you??? https://t.co/pRzpOtWy1P — Real love (@catherineakol4) June 26, 2026

How do you know how Jesus looks like? https://t.co/BHfEMscPji — عبدالله الغازي (@abdallahalghazy) June 26, 2026

What photo/image of Jesus are you comparing the Lebanese and Israelis with.



Photohraphy was not invented in his times. https://t.co/lee558sErr — ADE PERSON PIKIN.🇳🇬 (@IPerson_pikin) June 26, 2026

We know Jesus was a carpenter and was often outside. We know he was Jewish. That means he looks like a Jewish person of that time and probably had a tan. He was probably also strong because of His work. That's what we know.

Are you sure about that? This is me 5 years ago https://t.co/xS1I0u8emq pic.twitter.com/byrAMeHGqa — SaharTV (@OfficialSaharTV) June 26, 2026

Look at that! There is a Jewish man who also looks like paintings of Jesus. How did that happen?

Are you sure about that? This is me 5 years ago https://t.co/xS1I0u8emq pic.twitter.com/byrAMeHGqa — SaharTV (@OfficialSaharTV) June 26, 2026

Genetics are a wild thing.

Christians look forward to the day, but it hasn't happened yet.

We’re still using Mel Gibson’s Jesus Christ ?🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/9HZzu9ezCZ — KAFKA (@Nonenitity) June 26, 2026

Apparently, some people are.

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