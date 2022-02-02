CNN head Jeff Zucker has just called it quits after admitting to a relationship with a coworker. He hadn’t previously disclosed the relationship, but it came out during the investigation into allegations against Chris Cuomo.

Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have thoughts on this. Penny for Donald Trump’s.

If only Trump still had Twitter right now!!!

🔥🔥🔥 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2022

Trump may no longer be on Twitter, but he’s still on the internet. And you’d better believe he has some things to say:

That’s a little too subtle for us, Donald. Tell us how you really feel.

TRUMP: "Jeff Zucker is gone – Congratulations to all!" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4g2QgybgNi — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 2, 2022

Guess there’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his onetime “Apprentice” greenlighter.

