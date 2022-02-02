CNN head Jeff Zucker has just called it quits after admitting to a relationship with a coworker. He hadn’t previously disclosed the relationship, but it came out during the investigation into allegations against Chris Cuomo.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have thoughts on this. Penny for Donald Trump’s.

Trump may no longer be on Twitter, but he’s still on the internet. And you’d better believe he has some things to say:

That’s a little too subtle for us, Donald. Tell us how you really feel.

Guess there’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his onetime “Apprentice” greenlighter.

