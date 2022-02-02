CNN head Jeff Zucker has just called it quits after admitting to a relationship with a coworker. He hadn’t previously disclosed the relationship, but it came out during the investigation into allegations against Chris Cuomo.
Jeff Zucker just announced his resignation to a stunned CNN. pic.twitter.com/sWXYNBO20d
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022
Unsurprisingly, a lot of people have thoughts on this. Penny for Donald Trump’s.
If only Trump still had Twitter right now!!!
🔥🔥🔥
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 2, 2022
Trending
- SUNY Fredonia is looking into philosophy prof with long history of defending pedophilia (and more) now that the public has found out about it [videos]
- CNN head Jeff Zucker resigns over previously undisclosed 'consensual relationship with my closest colleague' revealed during Cuomo investigation; UPDATED
Trump may no longer be on Twitter, but he’s still on the internet. And you’d better believe he has some things to say:
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 2, 2022
That’s a little too subtle for us, Donald. Tell us how you really feel.
TRUMP: "Jeff Zucker is gone – Congratulations to all!" 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4g2QgybgNi
— Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) February 2, 2022
Guess there’s no love lost between Donald Trump and his onetime “Apprentice” greenlighter.