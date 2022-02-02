Brian Stelter’s doing his best to keep CNN’s spirits up following the news that Jeff Zucker is resigning over revelations that he had a previously undisclosed romantic relationship with a colleague.

But, mighty as he is, Stelter knows that there’s strength in numbers, and his efforts to beef up CNN morale would be a lot more effective if he had some help. That’s where Oliver Darcy, the Tweedle-Dum to his Tweedle-Dee, comes in:

It’s even better than we imagined it would be.

Move over, Mona Lisa.

You’re damn right that’s how they’re going to play it. It’s the only way they could play it.

It’s no joke. Not the fun kind, anyway.

They’re obsessed. CNN is literally obsessed. It’s a sickness.

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.

