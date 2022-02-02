Brian Stelter’s doing his best to keep CNN’s spirits up following the news that Jeff Zucker is resigning over revelations that he had a previously undisclosed romantic relationship with a colleague.

But, mighty as he is, Stelter knows that there’s strength in numbers, and his efforts to beef up CNN morale would be a lot more effective if he had some help. That’s where Oliver Darcy, the Tweedle-Dum to his Tweedle-Dee, comes in:

Hahahahahahaha You hacks pic.twitter.com/A4zLsanC9a — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 2, 2022

You ask yourself, how would North Korean television cover a sudden resignation by Kim? And you’d get something like this pic.twitter.com/Wno8eOMtxn — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 2, 2022

It’s even better than we imagined it would be.

A work of art. https://t.co/B5ec3flV4R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2022

Move over, Mona Lisa.

Really @CNN? This is how you are going to play it? — Kristine (@Tine244) February 2, 2022

You’re damn right that’s how they’re going to play it. It’s the only way they could play it.

Do people think we're joking when we say "Wonder how CNN will make this about Fox News." https://t.co/B5ec3flV4R — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2022

It’s no joke. Not the fun kind, anyway.

They're making this about Fox News of course 😂 — David "Truck Justin Frudeau!" Fernandes (@0xDFF006) February 2, 2022

Wow. Beyond embarrassing. I'm convinced the CNN Media people are incapable of objectively covering any media that isn't Fox News. https://t.co/Y3BrPwbSdf — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 2, 2022

They’re obsessed. CNN is literally obsessed. It’s a sickness.

Dear lord, Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy are utterly shameless. https://t.co/jDw9aDj9C6 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) February 2, 2022

CNN is a shameless punchline at this point. https://t.co/1321bEwidD — Chris Hammill (@HamsGruber) February 2, 2022

Now that’s Real News, Mr. President.

