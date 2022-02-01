Yesterday, freedom-loving Area Expert™ Tom Nichols was watching Nicolle Wallace’s MSNBC show, where extremely liberal journalist Julia Ioffe was a guest.

And Nichols couldn’t help but be struck by something Ioffe said:

“I don’t know if Americans care that much anymore… They care more about the price at the pump than the price of freedom.” – @juliaioffe just now on @DeadlineWH Sadly, true. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2022

If anyone’s got their fingers on the pulse of Regular America, it’s Julia Ioffe and Tom Nichols.

Oh, and this guy:

The same Americans who drive around in 5-ton SUVs keep whining about the price of gasoline. Tough shit, idiots. Do you really need to haul around all that metal? The price at the pump is not the problem. You are. https://t.co/c73MliA2ao — Charles T. White (@charlie_white) January 31, 2022

Charles T. White is a self-described “Emmy-winning director, journalist, tech critic, photographer, pro musician, talent mgr/agent,” Resistance member, and BLM advocate.” (FYI, if you hadn’t heard of him, it might be because he won a regional Emmy.)

He is also, as you can clearly see, a ginormous elitist buttface.

First of all:

How many pounds are in a ton? https://t.co/Y7OadihEUB — Jay (@OneFineJay) February 1, 2022

Award-winning journalist thinks SUVs weigh 10,000 lbs. https://t.co/VyhYHlnhPX — Quiche Kat (@QuicheKat) February 1, 2022

Smart guy thinks an SUV weighs 10,000 pounds. — FNU LNU (@prosqtor) February 1, 2022

Somebody makes a "5-ton SUV"?

That's Harsh.

I want one. (A Chebby Suburban doesn't even weigh 3 tons https://t.co/1zXTpTmdeZ) — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 1, 2022

5 tons? A HMMWV doesn't even weigh 5 tons you moron https://t.co/wodqJie1TG — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) February 1, 2022

We’re willing to consider that the 5-ton SUV thing might just be hyperbole, but that seems pretty generous given how out of touch White clearly is. If he’s this out of touch with Americans, he’s gotta be out of touch with math and cars, too.

Alexa, how many industries rely on gasoline as an input? https://t.co/3U8ibI6Kxh — Harry Cockburn – Domestic Terrorist (@TheRealPMC) February 1, 2022

So true. I should drive my 5 kids around in a Prius. They can draw straws to determine who gets strapped to the roof before school every morning. https://t.co/ZtEv3DVFtB — CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) February 1, 2022

You're probably one of those soft-headed armchair quarterbacks who never had to drive home from work at midnight on unplowed roads with 10" of snow on them, pulling tiny little cars back out of drifts every few miles. Until you live that life, KMA.

🙂 https://t.co/JO5UW9m1IA — Allen Ray (@2CynicAl65) February 1, 2022

Tom Nichols should pucker up, too:

Experts be expertin. pic.twitter.com/SaAFtk8Q7f — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 31, 2022

"Why don't these rubes want to vote for the party that wants to pack the supreme court, add states, abolish the filibuster, abolish/rework the Senate, etc., so they never have a say in federal government again?"https://t.co/2TM4VoCwaS — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) January 31, 2022

Being offended, much less being surprised, that people care about the prices of essential items is the definition of living in a bubble. https://t.co/2TM4VoCwaS — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) February 1, 2022

Experts be expertin’.

CZ If you wonder how a free society can one day adopt totalitarian dictatorship, it starts with unsubtle psychological shifts like this. There's a lot of malice masquerading as privilege in this tweet. https://t.co/GmI9WencWm — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 1, 2022

Well, for what it’s worth, Tom Nichols and Charles T. White are both privileged and malicious.

And they’re making sure we all know it.

Keep it up you're doing great. — MethBurrito (@methburritos) February 1, 2022

