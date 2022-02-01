Georgetown Law Dean Bill Treanor announced yesterday that Ilya Shapiro is on administrative leave pending an investigation into his recent racist and sexist remarks that were neither racist nor sexist.

Bill Treanor, dean of @GeorgetownLaw, says Ilya Shapiro will be placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into whether he violated policies and expectations for professional conduct. pic.twitter.com/0jor978xSs — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) January 31, 2022

Apparently quite a few Georgetown Law students aren’t willing to wait out any investigation. We can certainly agree with them that an investigation isn’t necessary at this point, but their rationale is that Ilya Shapiro is quite obviously guilty and deserves to be punished immediately.

"A coalition of Georgetown Law Students will gather for a sit-in calling for the immediate termination of Ilya Shapiro." pic.twitter.com/2ledavxFuc — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 1, 2022

"Kids who are in school because they're literally uneducated, want educated man fired." — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) February 1, 2022

Pretty much.

They mean in the employment sense right? Right? — Ramesh Ponnuru (@RameshPonnuru) February 1, 2022

For now. . . — Dean Clark (@earldean71) February 1, 2022

Ugh. Let’s hope so.

William Treanor, the dean of Georgetown Law, is front-and-center at the sit-in. Taking questions from the Black Law Students Association, he tells the crowd that he wants "to draw a line between conservatism and things that are racist." https://t.co/5WTKXilXT9 pic.twitter.com/mcGJuTeJK0 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 1, 2022

Is that so, Bill?

That's not his damned place. He has had professors advocate for violence and racism. Georgetown has lost its way. https://t.co/Vlt2cFqzWn — Steven Thomas (@SpotsyHoya) February 1, 2022

Also:

But Shapiro is a libertarian… not a conservative… https://t.co/IPtsJ4N4Xh — Will Upton (@wupton) February 1, 2022

Forget it; they’re rolling.

If the Dean can't draw the line between libertarian Ilya Shapiro and conservatism, how can he draw the line he speaks of? — Travis Nix (@tnix113) February 1, 2022

The only line Treanor should be drawing is the one that leads Georgetown Law students out the door.

There’s a line that won’t hold up. To students at a sit-in, everything to the right of Kendi is racist. https://t.co/HwOYpgl9tl — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) February 1, 2022

Students have been told their whole lives that racism is pervasive, yet they rarely actually encounter it. So they exaggerate or fabricate incidents to fill the chasm between the ideology they've been taught and the reality they experience. https://t.co/lZLsjF9kAh — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 1, 2022

And Bill Treanor is indulging them.

Students are currently demanding a designated place "for people to cry" https://t.co/UEMCtym3a0 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) February 1, 2022

We, too, feel like crying. We feel like weeping for the future if the future looks anything like these Georgetown Law students.

Awful — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 1, 2022

This is sickening. — Augustina (@AugustinaJJD) February 1, 2022

An ideological lynching — Kim Seefeld (@KAS_SB) February 1, 2022

And Treanor, in his spinelessness, is aiding and abetting it. Does he think that will ultimately absolve him of sin in these students’ minds?

Shame on this pandering cretin. Georgetown alum, or at least those who care about the school's reputation, should give him a taste of his own poisonous medicine and call on the university to fire him. https://t.co/HI3TkHIr78 — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) February 1, 2022

Treanor could’ve chosen to follow Dana Loesch’s evergreen advice from the get-go:

Never bend a knee to the rage mob. Ever. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) January 21, 2019

Instead, he threw his lot in with the likes of Mark Joseph Stern and a coalition of petulant student snowflakes.

What have we done. https://t.co/XkUtu9uQBd — Woke Ass Person (WAP), blocked by Joy Reid (@Woke_Ass_Person) February 1, 2022

If Treanor’s not asking himself that already, he will be very soon.

And so will these students, if they’re remotely capable of any self-reflection.

Would any sane person hire any student coming out of that school? — Electile Dysfunction, M.D. (@ElectileDysfx) February 1, 2022

No. Any sane person would do no such thing.

Any organization that hires these people is committing collective suicide. https://t.co/JSSoGKRaim — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 1, 2022

