This afternoon, Joe Biden vowed to keep his campaign promise to nominate a black woman for SCOTUS and nominate a black woman for SCOTUS. What a guy!
CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart, for one, couldn’t be more excited:
Ahead of the midterms, I look forward to watching every Republican Senator oppose the first black woman to the Supreme Court.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 27, 2022
We’re sure you do, Joe.
GorT: Democrat voters opposed multiple people of color, including a woman, a Samoan-American woman, and a gay man for an old, white, straight man for President in 2020. #PoundSand https://t.co/5MdDmPhVFW
— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 27, 2022
And how about this one?
Interesting https://t.co/M1JozWc1Rx pic.twitter.com/D7sU8IAzAd
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 27, 2022
Senator Joe Biden opposed the second African American man on the Court.
So I guess they'd be following his precedent? https://t.co/hgPUpBbkF9
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022
Guess so.
Don’t forget Janice Rogers Brown. I know who these people are.
— Marsha (@Fergus642379) January 27, 2022
We all know who they are. This is their thing.
Democrats could care less about promoting black women. They care merely about exploiting a nominee’s skin color so they smear Republicans as racist https://t.co/AH5YKPUxa9
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2022
For the record, there’s another POC on the list of nominees opposed by Democrats:
Miguel Estrada. Take a seat. https://t.co/suwO9HLVF2
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 27, 2022
Miguel Estrada’s nomination wasn’t just filibustered by Dems; it was outright torpedoed. And their animosity toward him was based on nothing more than nakedly partisan vindictiveness. And genuine racism, of course:
The Democrats' Estrada filibuster was one of the most radicalizing experiences for conservatives about how Democrats approach judicial nominations. pic.twitter.com/gzcepCkg5a
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 27, 2022
“He is Latino.” Party of Racial Harmony and Tolerance, right there.
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 27, 2022
Very true https://t.co/mwSUvLLAtH
— Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) January 27, 2022
tweeted about this last night but the explicit "don't vote for a latino" is actually the least disturbing thing about the entire Estrada saga https://t.co/SViQX42Qa9 https://t.co/VJhPsWIkeY
— Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 27, 2022
Racist Democrats blocked him PURELY because of his race.
They destroyed his family in the process. #NeverForget https://t.co/ItgBA6FLJi
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022
“Destroyed his family” is not an understatement:
Damn this is dark. Don’t remember hearing about this part. pic.twitter.com/uZnQCqKmCu
— D (@Duke12D) January 27, 2022
Today Democrats cry racism at every opportunity — and then some — yet they take no accountability for the blood they arguably have on their own hands.
Democrats stood against a Latino. I won’t forget that. https://t.co/WfpJF4BOHF
— By the numbers 📊📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) January 27, 2022
It should haunt them forever.
It was a clear demonstration that the radical left didn't care for the Latino community, as much as they cared for our votes. The jig is up, folks. We expect sound, time-tested policies that produce outcomes that help all Americans rise. We reject the pandering of the past. https://t.co/JLPNkMl42R
— Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 27, 2022