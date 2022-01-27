This afternoon, Joe Biden vowed to keep his campaign promise to nominate a black woman for SCOTUS and nominate a black woman for SCOTUS. What a guy!

CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart, for one, couldn’t be more excited:

Ahead of the midterms, I look forward to watching every Republican Senator oppose the first black woman to the Supreme Court. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 27, 2022

We’re sure you do, Joe.

GorT: Democrat voters opposed multiple people of color, including a woman, a Samoan-American woman, and a gay man for an old, white, straight man for President in 2020. #PoundSand https://t.co/5MdDmPhVFW — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 27, 2022

And how about this one?

Senator Joe Biden opposed the second African American man on the Court. So I guess they'd be following his precedent? https://t.co/hgPUpBbkF9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022

Guess so.

Don’t forget Janice Rogers Brown. I know who these people are. — Marsha (@Fergus642379) January 27, 2022

We all know who they are. This is their thing.

Democrats could care less about promoting black women. They care merely about exploiting a nominee’s skin color so they smear Republicans as racist https://t.co/AH5YKPUxa9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2022

For the record, there’s another POC on the list of nominees opposed by Democrats:

Miguel Estrada. Take a seat. https://t.co/suwO9HLVF2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) January 27, 2022

Miguel Estrada’s nomination wasn’t just filibustered by Dems; it was outright torpedoed. And their animosity toward him was based on nothing more than nakedly partisan vindictiveness. And genuine racism, of course:

The Democrats' Estrada filibuster was one of the most radicalizing experiences for conservatives about how Democrats approach judicial nominations. pic.twitter.com/gzcepCkg5a — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 27, 2022

“He is Latino.” Party of Racial Harmony and Tolerance, right there.

tweeted about this last night but the explicit "don't vote for a latino" is actually the least disturbing thing about the entire Estrada saga https://t.co/SViQX42Qa9 https://t.co/VJhPsWIkeY — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) January 27, 2022

Racist Democrats blocked him PURELY because of his race. They destroyed his family in the process. #NeverForget https://t.co/ItgBA6FLJi — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 27, 2022

“Destroyed his family” is not an understatement:

Damn this is dark. Don’t remember hearing about this part. pic.twitter.com/uZnQCqKmCu — D (@Duke12D) January 27, 2022

Today Democrats cry racism at every opportunity — and then some — yet they take no accountability for the blood they arguably have on their own hands.

Democrats stood against a Latino. I won’t forget that. https://t.co/WfpJF4BOHF — By the numbers 📊📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱💉💉 (@TheRealFixNow) January 27, 2022

It should haunt them forever.

It was a clear demonstration that the radical left didn't care for the Latino community, as much as they cared for our votes. The jig is up, folks. We expect sound, time-tested policies that produce outcomes that help all Americans rise. We reject the pandering of the past. https://t.co/JLPNkMl42R — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) January 27, 2022

