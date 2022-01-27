Neil Young’s little ultimatum for Spotify didn’t quite pay off for him like he apparently thought it would. He’s out, and Joe Rogan is still in. The injustice of it all!

For what it’s worth, longtime shock jock Howard Stern thought Young was on the side of rightness and goodness:

“It’s not about censorship,” says Howard Stern about Neil Young wanting Spotify to censor Joe Rogan.

What a time to be alive, huh?

Howard Stern and Rage Against The Machine have effectively become part of the Machine. Whew!

And there’s this, too:

Ol’ Man Howard.

He found his inner male Karen, it seems.

Bingo.

