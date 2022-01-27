Neil Young’s little ultimatum for Spotify didn’t quite pay off for him like he apparently thought it would. He’s out, and Joe Rogan is still in. The injustice of it all!

For what it’s worth, longtime shock jock Howard Stern thought Young was on the side of rightness and goodness:

Howard Stern says Neil Young’s threat to pull music from Spotify over Joe Rogan using the platform to spread “fake information about vaccines” is not about censorship because it’s “about life or death.” pic.twitter.com/uBayuzHwaR — The Recount (@therecount) January 26, 2022

“It’s not about censorship,” says Howard Stern about Neil Young wanting Spotify to censor Joe Rogan.

What a time to be alive, huh?

I mean, to be fair, Rage Against The Machine gives Stern a run for his money RATM (28 years old): Some of those that work forces, are the same that burn crosses RATM (57 years old): Anyone who doesn't obey the government is a crumbum. A real goshdarn crumbum. — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 27, 2022

Howard Stern and Rage Against The Machine have effectively become part of the Machine. Whew!

And there’s this, too:

Howard Stern says hospitals should turn away anti-vaxxers: "You’re going to go home and die" https://t.co/PmTAdyyKYu — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) January 20, 2022

Howard Stern has officially become the old fart that would chase kids away from their stoop because they were "making a racket." https://t.co/x7Xq4Fy2xU — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) January 27, 2022

Ol’ Man Howard.

He found his inner male Karen, it seems.

it turns out that the underlying psychological profile of a person is more important than the words that come out of their mouths — PoliMath (@politicalmath) January 27, 2022

Bingo.

Recommended Twitchy Video