We weren’t aware that anyone out there still cared about the Olympics. Especially given that they’re being hosted by China.

But for some reason, they’re still happening, all set to start next month. Suppose we should be grateful for that, because according to NBC/MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins, in less than 60 years, we may not be able to have a Winter Olympics at all:

Wow, guys. This sounds serious.

Because it is. Very serious:

Trending

And there we have it.

Can we make a prediction, too? We predict that Bill will never be held accountable for being wrong about this.

It’s pretty brilliant, if you think about it. Just throw random crap against the wall with no sense of obligation to clean it up later.

Anyway:

We might as well live it up now!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2080Bill KarinsClimate changeemissionsglobal warmingMSNBCnbc newsNBC News Climate and Weather UnitweatherWinter Olympics

Recommended Twitchy Video