We weren’t aware that anyone out there still cared about the Olympics. Especially given that they’re being hosted by China.

But for some reason, they’re still happening, all set to start next month. Suppose we should be grateful for that, because according to NBC/MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins, in less than 60 years, we may not be able to have a Winter Olympics at all:

NBC News’ meteorologist: @BillKarins on global warming: “Look at 2080 … and what the Winter Olympics will look like. We found that we’ve had 21 sites hosting the Winter Olympics up to this point. Out of those 21 sites, only one .. would still be viable to host it in 2080" pic.twitter.com/Ox2bp1p6hx — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 27, 2022

Wow, guys. This sounds serious.

Because it is. Very serious:

And there we have it.

So we can’t predict next week but we can predict 2080???? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nathan Clark (@nathanc1969) January 27, 2022

These people can hardly get the weather right tomorrow let alone half a century from now. — Gospel in the stars (@Joshua24178461) January 27, 2022

Guy can't predict if it will rain next sunday says 2080 will be sunny and hot. — Failco (@failco1984) January 27, 2022

Can we make a prediction, too? We predict that Bill will never be held accountable for being wrong about this.

The last two decades taught us not to make climate change predictions in fewer than 20 years because the current generation would be able to go to Miami and see if it is under water. — Glum (@GlumDoneFor) January 27, 2022

The trick is to move the deadline so far in the future that nobody is alive to dunk on you — MrTate (@MrTate) January 27, 2022

It’s pretty brilliant, if you think about it. Just throw random crap against the wall with no sense of obligation to clean it up later.

Anyway:

What does it matter? According to @AOC we’ll all be dead long before then anyway. — *****jerZboyMediaUSA/#LetsGoBrandon**** (@jerZboyUSA) January 27, 2022

We might as well live it up now!

We were told “the world is gonna end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” by @AOC. Was that a lie? 😮 pic.twitter.com/W1hSies2u5 — BaldHeadMan (@BaldHeadMan2) January 27, 2022

