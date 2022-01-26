People concerned that COVID precautions have gotten out of control may have some reason to feel that way:

Hospital REMOVES dying father-of-two, 31, from top of heart transplant list because he's not vaccinated https://t.co/xMChASc41y pic.twitter.com/82b2ub5nHW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 25, 2022

More:

An unvaccinated and gravely ill 31-year-old father-of-two has been taken off the donor list for a heart transplant by a Boston hospital because he ‘does not believe’ in the COVID vaccine. DJ Ferguson, who has a hereditary heart condition that causes his lungs and heart to fill with blood and fluid, was denied the life-saving organ transplant by Boston Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School. The hospital said it removed Ferguson from the donor list because all transplant recipients need to get the vaccine in order to ‘create both the best chance for successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation.’

This is murderous. https://t.co/yP9A3Ey6LK — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 25, 2022

Now, for your consideration:

Context for those who want to understand. Hearts are rare. Immunosuppressive medications place him at a high risk during a pandemic. Others who need the heart are more likely to survive. Not a death panel. Just a shit situation with no perfect solution. Paul – wtf man. pic.twitter.com/8sdFbfJYDX — Dr Benjamin Janaway (@drjanaway) January 25, 2022

While we understand why doctors would prefer that the transplant recipient be vaccinated against COVID, yanking someone who’s set to receive a heart transplant from the heart transplant list seems cruel for cruelty’s sake.

Dr. Janaway is correct in noting that this is “a sh*t situation,” though. And at least he acknowledges that there’s an ethical conflict here.

For Occupy Democrats, however, there’s no ethical conflict at all:

BREAKING: A 31-year-old father is denied a heart transplant for refusing to get vaxxed because "organs are scarce" and shouldn't go to someone "with a poor chance of surviving" when the common cold can kill after surgery. RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE HOSPITAL MAKING THE TOUGH CALL! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 25, 2022

Is there also a vaccine against the common cold? Did we miss that?

If you’re a Democrat or an independent who believes that it’s every American’s patriotic duty to protect his or her fellow Americans by getting vaccinated against covid, please RT and follow our account for more breaking news! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) January 25, 2022

And if you’re a Democrat or Independent who’s cool with the “wrong” kind of people having a shot at lifesaving treatment, please seek psychological help immediately.

Dems: Health care is a human right Also Dems: https://t.co/jtkPtBJYyC — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 26, 2022

THEN: Health care is a right. NOW: Let unvaccinated people die. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) January 25, 2022

I don’t want to see the words “healthcare is a human right” on this account ever again. — Libertarian Party of Tennessee (@LPTN1776) January 25, 2022

Neither do we.

Something to think about when people argue we should hand our health-care system to the government. https://t.co/1XOSINy1sM — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 26, 2022

Occupy Democrats doesn’t even seem to feel the slightest bit conflicted about this. They’re just leaning all the way into “Let ’em die!”-land. At the very least, they should show some semblance of a heart.

One of the best decisions I ever made was unregistering from the Democrat Party several years ago; I sleep far better at night knowing I am no longer aligned with such vile, despicable, contemptible, reprehensible, and EVIL people. https://t.co/XYMeaSj7ux — Clifton Duncan Is On Team Reality. (@cliftonaduncan) January 26, 2022

You might actually be evil. — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) January 25, 2022

You people are now just nakedly and openly evil. https://t.co/Ysen0zfnec — Critical Thinking 101(Expert of Expert Evaluation) (@critica18495985) January 26, 2022

That seems like the correct diagnosis for for Occupy Democrats.

Occupy Democrats need a heart transplant. These are not good people. https://t.co/llhIiAEW9V — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 26, 2022

