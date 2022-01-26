People concerned that COVID precautions have gotten out of control may have some reason to feel that way:

More:

An unvaccinated and gravely ill 31-year-old father-of-two has been taken off the donor list for a heart transplant by a Boston hospital because he ‘does not believe’ in the COVID vaccine.

DJ Ferguson, who has a hereditary heart condition that causes his lungs and heart to fill with blood and fluid, was denied the life-saving organ transplant by Boston Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

The hospital said it removed Ferguson from the donor list because all transplant recipients need to get the vaccine in order to ‘create both the best chance for successful operation and also the patient’s survival after transplantation.’

Now, for your consideration:

While we understand why doctors would prefer that the transplant recipient be vaccinated against COVID, yanking someone who’s set to receive a heart transplant from the heart transplant list seems cruel for cruelty’s sake.

Dr. Janaway is correct in noting that this is “a sh*t situation,” though. And at least he acknowledges that there’s an ethical conflict here.

For Occupy Democrats, however, there’s no ethical conflict at all:

Is there also a vaccine against the common cold? Did we miss that?

And if you’re a Democrat or Independent who’s cool with the “wrong” kind of people having a shot at lifesaving treatment, please seek psychological help immediately.

Neither do we.

Occupy Democrats doesn’t even seem to feel the slightest bit conflicted about this. They’re just leaning all the way into “Let ’em die!”-land. At the very least, they should show some semblance of a heart.

That seems like the correct diagnosis for for Occupy Democrats.

