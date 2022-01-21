Friday’s only just recently begun, but what would you guys think about starting the weekend party a little early?

Hopefully you’re all down for that, because that’s exactly what Grabien’s Tom Elliott has decided to do. Elliott’s put together another one of his dizzying and fascinating supercuts featuring a chorus of lefty voices screeching over the past couple of years about the impending “death of our democracy”:

SUPERCUT! Democrats, the party that cried ‘The Death of Democracy!’ pic.twitter.com/Dy4fYs9fI7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 21, 2022

See? We told you it was a party! A Democratic Party, anyway.

According to the CNN/NBC axis, you as an American have 2 choices and 2 choices only: (1) Do everything possible to ensure that the Democratic Party wins the 2022 midterm election, or (2) Watch as democracy dies and a fascist takeover rules America. Govern yourselves accordingly. https://t.co/2Wfn5ywL8p — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 21, 2022

That just about sums it up!

Solid gold — tim (@timTBJ23) January 21, 2022

Elliott’s quite good at this sort of thing. Though, to be fair, the Left gives him plenty of ammo.

They must have one guy on top just passing them notes https://t.co/ow8GUg5Fo0 — Felipé Fernando (@Felipe_fernan1) January 21, 2022

This is the Duck and Cover for Nuclear War hysteria of the new century. https://t.co/oIpMxM7mFY — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 21, 2022

Every election of my lifetime Democrats have claimed some version of this. What’s new, is that now it’s being completely parroted as fact by nearly everyone in the corporate press. https://t.co/NkfTzpqbK9 — a newsman (@a_newsman) January 21, 2022

This is a dangerous level of stupidity. https://t.co/PNmXsE7e5j — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 21, 2022

And how ironic that none of the people featured above seem to have a problem with the Biden administration already sowing the seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of the midterm elections. We thought that sort of talk was supposed to indicate the death of democracy. It’s so har(D) to keep up with these rules!

