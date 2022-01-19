As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden threatened democracy at his press conference by saying “it all depends” when asked if he thought the upcoming elections would be illegitimate if the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act didn’t pass. Along with his giving Putin a green light for a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, even supporters in the media are citing that answer as one of the big issues with his press conference. Is Biden already sowing doubt for when the Republicans sweep the midterms?

CNN’s Manu Raju happened to catch Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday night and asked her if the upcoming elections would be illegitimate if the “voting rights” bills didn’t pass. Harris answered that she needed to get the bills passed first before getting into that conversation — which is a crock, because if they pass, the conversation never takes place.

It’s going to be Stacey Abrams all over again this November, with losing Democrats claiming voter suppression cost them the election.

