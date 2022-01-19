As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden threatened democracy at his press conference by saying “it all depends” when asked if he thought the upcoming elections would be illegitimate if the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act didn’t pass. Along with his giving Putin a green light for a “minor incursion” into Ukraine, even supporters in the media are citing that answer as one of the big issues with his press conference. Is Biden already sowing doubt for when the Republicans sweep the midterms?

CNN’s Manu Raju happened to catch Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday night and asked her if the upcoming elections would be illegitimate if the “voting rights” bills didn’t pass. Harris answered that she needed to get the bills passed first before getting into that conversation — which is a crock, because if they pass, the conversation never takes place.

Asked by @mkraju if the elections would be illegitimate if these voting bills don’t pass Vice President Harris replied: “Let’s get these bills passed before we have that conversation." pic.twitter.com/Rlml6vXY70 — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) January 20, 2022

Elections are safe and secure, until they’re not, apparently. — Simulated Dr. Evan, Ph.d. in Placation, 187 ASVAB (@LizardKing1893) January 20, 2022

These comments are a threat to our democracy. — Not Anthony (@PhinsTweets2) January 20, 2022

She is so bad at this. — &E (@DrewPaulE) January 20, 2022

How is it possible to have so little political talent? — Charlie Bravo (@theredrange) January 20, 2022

Disgusting — Juan Grisham (@realJuanGrisham) January 20, 2022

So like insurrection? — Miner for truth and delusion (@RaiderInAz) January 20, 2022

Direct threat to democracy. — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 20, 2022

SHE'S LITERALLY THREATENING OUR DEMOCRACY — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) January 20, 2022

Looking forward to Twitter banning her. — Wayne Kerr (@johnnyboyph) January 20, 2022

Undermining elections Twitter must ban Kamala Harris https://t.co/LXsZ9Bz7Fw — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 20, 2022

Democrats are holding the ‘22 & ‘24 elections hostage and will immediately declare any undesired results as racist and fraudulent unless their obscene bill gets passed — ChickenDlABLO (@ChickenDlABLO) January 20, 2022

So #BlueAnon Democrats are laying the foundation for the Big Lie II? Are you guys in the media gonna frame it that way? — AvgJoe (@33MolonLabe) January 20, 2022

Democrats are a joke. They're already making the excuses for 2022 and the media is helping them. Has one journalist asked a Democrat who exactly has not been able to vote in elections. — MJJ (@jacktsnack) January 20, 2022

It’s going to be Stacey Abrams all over again this November, with losing Democrats claiming voter suppression cost them the election.

