As far as we know, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t gotten inappropriately gropey or kissy with anyone. So in that sense, at least, she’s not as bad as her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.

But we fail to see any reason to be impressed by her performance so far. This certainly isn’t doing the trick:

MASK MANDATES FOR CHILDREN: Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) says: "My daughter had a meltdown about having to put sneakers on to go to kindergarten. She got used to wearing sneakers in school. They adapt better than adults do." pic.twitter.com/pOYz3WY95i — Forbes (@Forbes) January 21, 2022

OK, but no.

Why isn't @GovKathyHochul wearing a mask WHILE SHE SAYS THIS NONSENSE? https://t.co/oggKKE4XkV — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 21, 2022

Too bad she’s not wearing a muzzle. Because everything she’s had to say since being sworn in as governor has been hot garbage.

I'm sure this sounded brilliant in her head. https://t.co/QTmSyLwLVX — anandi (@anandicapp) January 21, 2022

Sounds pretty stupid to us.

This is such a monstrously bad analogy. https://t.co/m8E5RTDqDO — Ryan Smyth (@ryanhsmyth) January 21, 2022

Imagine being such a sicko while being terrible at comparing things. https://t.co/T5e8Jpjo44 — Michael K. Woods (@michael_k_woods) January 21, 2022

Wearing sneakers does not impact crucial verbal development, not quite sure this is being used as an example. https://t.co/b6bhy4UkEW — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) January 21, 2022

It is absolute madness — pure misanthropic fanaticism — that she is doubling down on mandatory masking of children, especially now as nearly every other nation has completely backed off it, and ample evidence exists of the developmental damage masking inflicts on children. https://t.co/UhEPOh7K48 — Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) January 21, 2022

She is so stupid, and forced masking of kids is so brainlessly tyrannical, it’s just insane https://t.co/EG7MsEQFJ0 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 21, 2022

can't wait to have 5-year olds adapt to having no identity and never seeing facial expressions. Yeah let's "adapt" to that. — Dr. OK;LG ⬡ (@enp1980) January 21, 2022

Wish Kathy Hochul could adapt to reality.

What a sociopath. https://t.co/PrBKXFswgA — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) January 21, 2022

I guess @GovKathyHochul really is just another sociopath politico — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 21, 2022

She’s sure as hell not acting in good faith.

This type of rhetoric sounds like the case for indefinite masking: https://t.co/QmkxJ1Ahu1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) January 21, 2022

End this madness https://t.co/JOPQJIRSF9 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 21, 2022

They aren't going to stop this until it is stopped for them. https://t.co/kRcAX12VvA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 21, 2022

The only ones who can stop it are parents. Their children’s wellbeing depends on it.

