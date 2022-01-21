As far as we know, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hasn’t gotten inappropriately gropey or kissy with anyone. So in that sense, at least, she’s not as bad as her predecessor Andrew Cuomo.

But we fail to see any reason to be impressed by her performance so far. This certainly isn’t doing the trick:

OK, but no.

Too bad she’s not wearing a muzzle. Because everything she’s had to say since being sworn in as governor has been hot garbage.

Sounds pretty stupid to us.

Wish Kathy Hochul could adapt to reality.

She’s sure as hell not acting in good faith.

The only ones who can stop it are parents. Their children’s wellbeing depends on it.

