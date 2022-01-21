If there’s one thing that American movie audiences can’t get enough of, it’s Very Serious Dramatizations of political events in very recent history.

So thank God for “J6”:

New movie "J6" to depict Capitol riot https://t.co/moJ6hWq5av pic.twitter.com/mCiHHFGOSv — The Hill (@thehill) January 21, 2022

More from The Hill:

Billy Ray, who directed Showtime’s 2020 miniseries “The Comey Rule,” is spearheading “J6,” Deadline reported Thursday. The screenwriter — who said in a tweet last year that he planned on telling the story of some of the Capitol Police officers who responded to the riot — touched down in Washington days after the attack by a mob of Trump supporters, and interviewed some of the lawmakers and law enforcement officials who lived through it, according to Deadline. “The goal was to do a ground-level view of a momentous day,” Ray told the site about the project, which he wrote and is slated to direct. “It’s about protesters who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy. Someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches.”

Stay in the trenches, Billy Ray!

Y'all trippin — Lee (@LeoRimmer69) January 21, 2022

Siri, what movie will bomb the hardest? https://t.co/U1ykn77L5S — Subbed (@dw_subbed) January 21, 2022

Don’t say “bomb.” Wouldn’t want to trigger anyone’s PTSD or anything.

But why? Is it really necessary? It's not far enough to be considered "history" so it would seem more like it's glorifying the event. We don't need that. https://t.co/LgP9JEzhFr — Melissa 📚 (TheBookN3rd) 🐐 (@TheBookN3rd) January 21, 2022

NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS https://t.co/1ab1EtpvaF — Political Emcee (@mrpolicywonk) January 21, 2022

Well, somebody must have!

i am sure it will be as hilariously bad as comedy rule was https://t.co/7gn1VVB9df — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 21, 2022

Kaitlin meant “Comey Rule,” of course. But “comedy rule” works just as well.

January 6 was the worst thing to ever happen to America and it’s purpose—to overturn democracy—is still ongoing… so let’s make a movie about it! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣 — Steven 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇻🇦 (@SFlipp) January 21, 2022

I just want to know who will be starring as the QAnon Shaman — Ad Lucem (@AdLucem7) January 21, 2022

We all want to know.

***

