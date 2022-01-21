If there’s one thing that American movie audiences can’t get enough of, it’s Very Serious Dramatizations of political events in very recent history.

So thank God for “J6”:

More from The Hill:

Billy Ray, who directed Showtime’s 2020 miniseries “The Comey Rule,” is spearheading “J6,” Deadline reported Thursday.

The screenwriter — who said in a tweet last year that he planned on telling the story of some of the Capitol Police officers who responded to the riot — touched down in Washington days after the attack by a mob of Trump supporters, and interviewed some of the lawmakers and law enforcement officials who lived through it, according to Deadline.

“The goal was to do a ground-level view of a momentous day,” Ray told the site about the project, which he wrote and is slated to direct. “It’s about protesters who became rioters and cops who became defenders of democracy. Someone else can tell the story of the chaos at the White House on that day. I wanted to stay in the trenches.”

Stay in the trenches, Billy Ray!

Trending

Don’t say “bomb.” Wouldn’t want to trigger anyone’s PTSD or anything.

Well, somebody must have!

Kaitlin meant “Comey Rule,” of course. But “comedy rule” works just as well.

We all want to know.

***

Related:

‘Don’t Look Up’ director chalks up criticism to those who don’t have a measure of anxiety about the climate collapsing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam McKayBilly RayCapitol riotsJ6January 6January 6 riotsmovie

Recommended Twitchy Video