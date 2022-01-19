Big scoop from the AP yesterday on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest racist push:

Wow. That headline! “Florida could shield whites from ‘discomfort’ of racist past.” This bill sounds pretty outrageous, doesn’t it?

Let’s see what the article actually says:

The bill reads in part, “An individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, does not bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex. An individual should not be made to feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race.”

The bill is called “Individual Freedom.” Republican Sen. Manny Diaz, its sponsor, said it is not about ignoring the “dark” parts of American history, but rather ensuring that people are not blamed for sins of the past.

“No individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously, solely by the virtue of his or her race or sex,” Diaz said. “No race is inherently superior to another race.”

Wait a minute … that doesn’t sound like trying to shield whites from discomfort.

It just sounds like taking a stand against Critical Race Theory:

Asked for comment, the governor’s spokeswoman reiterated comments DeSantis made at a news conference last month in which he referred to the late civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr.

DeSantis said at the time, “You think about what MLK stood for, ‘He said he didn’t want people judged on the color of their skin but on the content of their character. You listen to some of these people nowadays, they don’t talk about that.’ ”

We’re not sure how Brendan Farrington, the author of the article, came up with DeSantis and the Florida GOP trying to shield white people from having to acknowledge past racism in this country. It’s almost as if Brendan just pulled it out of his butt.

You know, like he did when he wrote a different trash article about Ron DeSantis.

It’s almost as if Brendan Farrington has a weird personal vendetta against Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans. One could certainly be forgiven for thinking so. Because, as honest liberal journalist Zaid Jilani points out, the text of the bill doesn’t line up with Farrington’s framing:

In other words, Farrington and the AP are deliberately pushing a false, politically driven narrative.

Naturally, Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw has some thoughts on the AP’s media malpractice:

No part. No part of it.

And more from Pushaw:

*Mic drop*

