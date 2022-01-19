Today’s a big day, folks:

Joe Biden’s first presser of the year. His first presser in months.

A lot has happened since the last one. Just to keep things moving along, it’s probably a good idea to have a list of questions that will cover all the biggies. Guy Benson was kind enough to put together a short list for the journalists who will have a chance to ask Biden directly:

And if journalists are tired of asking about the filibuster or voting rights:

Here are some other questions people have come up with:

Great suggestions! Check Benson’s replies for many others.

We particularly like this one:

Inquiring minds want to know. Perhaps the first question from a journalist today should be something along the lines of “Mr. President, do you actually have any intention of honestly answering any legitimate question we ask you?”

