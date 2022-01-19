Today’s a big day, folks:

This afternoon, Joe Biden will hold his first press conference in 78 days. 78 days. — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2022

Joe Biden’s first presser of the year. His first presser in months.

A lot has happened since the last one. Just to keep things moving along, it’s probably a good idea to have a list of questions that will cover all the biggies. Guy Benson was kind enough to put together a short list for the journalists who will have a chance to ask Biden directly:

Free ideas for journos asking Q’s of POTUS tomorrow at his first formal presser in forever: 1. You’ve called the filibuster a Jim Crow relic. Was your party using a tool of racism when it mounted hundreds of filibusters during the last admin, adding another just last week?… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2022

2. In Delaware, you were elected repeatedly under a system that was (& still is) much more “suppressive” under your definition than Georgia’s new law. You’ve called that law worse than Jim Crow. Were you elected under a racist voter suppression regime in your home state? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2022

3. Republicans and Democrats support amending and clarifying the Electoral Count Act, instead of the partisan “voting rights” bills supported by only Democrats. Sen. Schumer called the bipartisan effort “offensive.” Do you oppose it? — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2022

And if journalists are tired of asking about the filibuster or voting rights:

4. Anything about Afghanistan, particularly the tens of thousands of US allies still left behind, in spite of the president’s nationally televised promises. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2022

5. Pop quiz on the cost of common goods amid painful inflation… Feel free to add ideas in the replies… — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 19, 2022

Here are some other questions people have come up with:

6. Do you know where you are? — Vickie (@santarosarider) January 19, 2022

“Mr. President, can you draw a clock?” — George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) January 19, 2022

RX Mr. President, spell world backwards. Count backwards from 100 by serial sevens. I’m going to give you three words, orange, Eskimo, baseball. I will ask you what they are at the end of the press conference. — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 19, 2022

Great suggestions! Check Benson’s replies for many others.

We particularly like this one:

#6. Who from your staff tells you “not to take questions” and why? — Scott K Tullis (@Kingsley57) January 19, 2022

Inquiring minds want to know. Perhaps the first question from a journalist today should be something along the lines of “Mr. President, do you actually have any intention of honestly answering any legitimate question we ask you?”

Any journo, male or female with the balls to ask any of these will; 1. Not be present, 2. Not be called on and 3. Would never get an answer if 1 and 2 happen. — Astros R Cheaters (@briiianbear) January 19, 2022

