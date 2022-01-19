Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly hasn’t been in the Senate for very long, but he knows where his bread is buttered.

Or, rather, he’s reached a point in his Senate career where he’s willing to stick his bread out there and see what happens:

Hey, Senator. We’re certainly not gonna stand in your way. If you wanna hop on that bandwagon, we won’t stop you.

He knows it’s a major gamble, but he’s evidently much more concerned about the short-term optics than the long-term ramifications.

He’s not doing the Democratic Party as a whole any favors, either.

Like we said: we’re not gonna stand in the way.

As a general rule, it’s not a good idea to throw your lot in with Chuck Schumer. His track record when it comes to making good decisions is … sub-optimal.

But by then, it may be too late.

Hopefully he’s got a contingency plan:

