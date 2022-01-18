As a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, Georgia’s Herschel Walker should be prepared to have his entire life scrutinized with a fine-toothed comb.

By very, very serious people:

"A review of Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s Instagram account shows he follows several accounts with links to racy material. One of the accounts has a name not suitable for a family newsletter." https://t.co/6a0N15wb6Y — Kirk A. Bado (@kirk_bado) January 18, 2022

This is firefighting at its finest, folks:

One of the accounts has a name not suitable for a family newsletter. Several others also have accounts on OnlyFans, a social media platform popular with porn stars. Some of the accounts he followed also were affiliated with the Ultimate Fighting Championship and may have overlapped with Walker when he was competing in the sports league. “This is stupid. He follows or is followed by tens of thousands of people,” said campaign manager Scott Paradise.

Hell. President Barack Obama followed several porn accounts on Twitter!

Walker’s campaign manager is right. This is stupid.

is this newsworthy? — T_p R_ck B_ng (@25th_Prestige) January 18, 2022

Doesn’t seem like it.

Racy material?!

Anything in there about Congressional throuples? — MATTMcAllister (@Catfatmatty) January 18, 2022

Oh, snap.

OMG DEAR GOD! "ADULT MALE LIKES PICTURES OF HOT WOMEN! NEWS AT 11" https://t.co/KyKBdFiocx — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 18, 2022

Clutch those pearls! — bgreenway (expert treasure hunter) (@bgreenway) January 18, 2022

Following racy accounts on Instagram is not a crime. If Herschel Walker gets busted for some kind of sexual misconduct, that’s a different story. Let us know when that happens.

Until then, save some energy for evidence of actual scandals. Because there’s no shortage of those.

