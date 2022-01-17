Last December, Democratic D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton humbly asked House Democrats to consider her for chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure:

I write to request your support to be chair or ranking member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in the 118th Congress.  I will have the greatest seniority on the committee, and I would be the first African American and the first woman to chair the committee.

Today, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie shared some footage showing just how perfect Norton would be for the job:

That clip has some serious “And you wanna be my latex salesman!” energy.

Some things are just too good to make up.

You betcha!

