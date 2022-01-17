Last December, Democratic D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton humbly asked House Democrats to consider her for chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure:

I write to request your support to be chair or ranking member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure in the 118th Congress. I will have the greatest seniority on the committee, and I would be the first African American and the first woman to chair the committee.

Today, GOP Rep. Thomas Massie shared some footage showing just how perfect Norton would be for the job:

.@SpeakerPelosi is seriously considering this person to serve as the chairwoman of the Transportation Committee. pic.twitter.com/Gh5698ZeYU — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 17, 2022

That clip has some serious “And you wanna be my latex salesman!” energy.

Folks, I’m not making this up. “Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., both formally declared their candidacy for the top Democratic spot on the committee…”https://t.co/ok46ekwYzn — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) January 17, 2022

Some things are just too good to make up.

I'm sorry, this is hilarious https://t.co/QgPJ6u7mKL — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) January 17, 2022

"Good enough for government work"? — David Edward Garber (@DaveGarber1975) January 17, 2022

You betcha!

Perfect choice, as long as you have paid enough attention to the utility of the federal government. https://t.co/2g1zD8BbtK — John Weber (@ReallyUniqueUs1) January 17, 2022

