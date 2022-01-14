Good news, everyone! Just as Kamala Harris promised, the COVID tests have been ordered and they’re gonna go out shortly!

There’s just one little hitch:

NEW: Starting January 19th, Americans will be able to order their tests online at https://t.co/KbPeHSrVih, and tests will typically ship within 7-12 days of ordering, per WH — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) January 14, 2022

See the problem yet?

The quarantine period is 5 days https://t.co/TAAW6jfnfq — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 14, 2022

Get your covid test in more than double the amount of time the CDC recommends you isolate for. https://t.co/dYLiifOGjQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 14, 2022

Not exactly:

Oh wait, it says SHIP in 7-12 days, not DELIVERY in 7-12 days. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 14, 2022

*Within 7-12 days of ordering. So you could be looking at a few weeks, at least.

Thank God the adults are back in charge, huh?

I suppose you need to order them preemptively? Good to know. — Pro-Vax (@aarond23) January 14, 2022

So I should order the test now in case I need it by February?!?! https://t.co/XmspooN68m — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 14, 2022

Probably a good idea.

Pure government efficiency — Chiefs Kingdom (@Chiefs1958) January 14, 2022

FFS — Kish (@SousLeRadar) January 14, 2022

So, if you get sick today, and order through the Federal govt, you will get your test…AFTER YOUR QUARANTINE PERIOD IS OVER. And that is with the old 10 day quarantine! Man, our Federal govt is garbage. Unadulterated pure garbage. https://t.co/jE4TehwmnD — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 14, 2022

