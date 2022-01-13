This may, it will have been 16 years since Al Gore’s magnum opus “An Inconvenient Truth” made a splash and made Gore the world’s go-to guy on climate change.

Apparently CBS is getting a jump on the anniversary celebrations, and they’re paying tribute to Gore by pretending that he was not, in fact, full of BS all this time:

CBS’s @benstracy asks @algore: "Do you think” your 40 years of climate alarmism “has been validated”? Gore: “I certainly wish I had been wrong” pic.twitter.com/CTut2A2cpN — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

Al so wishes he’d been wrong, you guys!

CBS’s @GayleKing on Gore’s Inconvenient Truth: “Mostly everything he says makes sense and has been true.” pic.twitter.com/hdVZPP4Ck9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

Is that so, Gayle? If you’ll permit him, Grabien’s Tom Elliott would like to take issue with your assertions.

For your consideration:

Some of Gore’s claims @benstracy & @GayleKing think have come true: 1) In 2008, Al Gore said “the entire North polarized cap will disappear in 5 years” https://t.co/gpvAIYowbu — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

2) "In his 2006 book, An Inconvenient Truth, Al Gore asserted there would be no more snows on Mt. Kilimanjaro by the year 2016.” https://t.co/K0KVrjyKps — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

3) Gore predicts Florida will sink under the ocean https://t.co/yJ91weadZh — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

4) In 2006, Gore predicts "The warming ocean could fuel more frequent and more intense Atlantic hurricanes.” As of 2017, Atlantic hurricanes have decreased in quantity & severity pic.twitter.com/SUMSYtaEt2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

5) Glore claimed global warming was “shutting down the ocean conveyor” (i.e., "the process by which the gulf stream is carried over the north Atlantic to western Europe"). There’s no evidence this is true. https://t.co/c05dxB4K3R — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

6) Gore said coral reefs are “bleaching” due to increasing carbon dioxide emissions; however, despite CO2 emissions continuing to increase, reefs are seeing improving coral cover https://t.co/u5d35FZeyJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

7) Gore suggested polar bears would go extinct because they were all drowning due to melting ice caps; in reality ice caps aren’t melting & polar bear populations are increasing https://t.co/cxt34x9C5b — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

8) In his 2007 film, Gore claimed west Antartica and/or Greenland would melt and thus cause the ocean to rise "20 feet” in the "near future." None of those things are happening. https://t.co/bW3pQYivSy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 13, 2022

Maybe Gayle King and Ben Tracy should rethink their mad respect for Al Gore.

Wow, that’s embarrassing as hell. But ‘journalists.’ — Prof B 4Ever (@BProfB) January 13, 2022

Here’s some inconvenient truth: Is climate change happening? Yeah, probably. It’s been happening since before humanity existed. It will happen long after we’re gone.

And people like Al Gore aren’t going to stop it. Especially when their own massive carbon footprints put them in no position to lecture the rest of us.

Biggest hypocrite I ever met & I've met plenty — DC Dummy (@SwampDummy) January 13, 2022

