Yesterday, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin argued once again on behalf of the Democrats:

Midterm voters must decide: Do they want to give the unhinged party that can’t admit their cult leader lost and still makes excuses for the domestic terrorists the reins of power?https://t.co/tAc4siUIBT — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 11, 2022

Rubin’s stupidity was pretty special, but this time, she had nothing on Area Expert™ Tom Nichols, who offered this follow-up to Rubin’s tweet:

But inflation and the cost of filling up an SUV and they were out of pork roasts last week https://t.co/C0NaGTh6P8 — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 11, 2022

Given today’s inflation news, Nichols’ take is even more cringetastically awful than it was yesterday. Well done, Tom!

Imagine saying this right before this comes out https://t.co/MMhP0XQG73 — T (@tatatatyler) January 12, 2022

This keeps happening, and he never learns his lesson. And so, he will continue to get schooled.

Those stupid rubes and their need for, um, food https://t.co/EVH1pUS8MO — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 11, 2022

Yea! Screw the poor and people on a fixed income, those morons. https://t.co/SxOb9aqOxH — Kate Paul Dillon. (@KatePaulDillon) January 12, 2022

Tom taking a minute out of his day to make fun of those dirty poors https://t.co/p4t51z6Rpd — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 12, 2022

Lol, look at those poors who can’t afford groceries https://t.co/EeFgVN4sqe — Elijah the Middleborne (@TheMiddleborne) January 12, 2022

The condescension just oooooozes from every pore in Tom Nichols’ slimy body.

Tom, I'd really like to see you go down to your local supermarket and take pictures of the shelves. Because I live in NW DC and I had real trouble finding very basic foodstuffs at a major supermarket yesterday. https://t.co/qJ9ay65pXC — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 12, 2022

Please! As if Tom Nichols would ever mingle with the hoi polloi.

<Sipping wine> "You know Jen, my maid says she went to the store and they were fully stocked. I don't know what those rubes mean." Tom apparently hasn't gone to a store lately and has never lived paycheck to paycheck. Inflation adds up. https://t.co/iZQrpqbJDW — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 12, 2022

What doesn’t add up is why there’s anyone left on this planet who still respects Tom Nichols.

lol dude I know you’re rich and all now with all this grifting but show some sympathy for the working class — RT (@thereald0rt) January 11, 2022

Quite the elitist attitude you got there. https://t.co/RWhnUjCI2O — JoshuaStupendous (@joshuadferguson) January 12, 2022

Are you this ignorant? I never much liked Trump, but I like 30% increases in my cost of living MUCH less. Jack wagon. https://t.co/62rcHJKWL3 — Kate (@kateinva) January 12, 2022

You're just a dick for the sake of being a dick. You dick. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 11, 2022

Couldn’t’ve said it better ourselves.

Pork roast or not, watching our dear Expert™️ circling down the drain of irrelevancy is quite satisfying. https://t.co/YcSMotrg4j — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 12, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video