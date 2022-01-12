We’re guessing that talk radio host Erick Erickson gets at least some ideas for topics of discussion by looking at various news outlets to see what sort of stuff is getting the most attention. MSM websites get plenty of traffic and engagement, after all.

So, what’s the hot topic today? Inflation, naturally. Seven percent is a pretty big effing deal.

Well, unless you rely on CNN for your news. In that case, Trump is the word:

To be fair, CNN’s homepage does mention inflation. It’s small, but it’s there:

So that’s something.

Well, they’re CNN. They’re just doing what they get paid to do!

Hey, speaking of CNN and Fox …

Ha! Good one!

Maybe they’ll comment if Fox News covers Erickson’s tweet.

We sure do miss Real News, Mr. President.

