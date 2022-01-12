We’re guessing that talk radio host Erick Erickson gets at least some ideas for topics of discussion by looking at various news outlets to see what sort of stuff is getting the most attention. MSM websites get plenty of traffic and engagement, after all.

So, what’s the hot topic today? Inflation, naturally. Seven percent is a pretty big effing deal.

Well, unless you rely on CNN for your news. In that case, Trump is the word:

My gosh https://t.co/axD22ntktY is a piece of work. Here are the major MSM sites right now as I come on air. Inflation everywhere except there and it's Trump. pic.twitter.com/oe9hPhwbQN — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 12, 2022

To be fair, CNN’s homepage does mention inflation. It’s small, but it’s there:

So that’s something.

Gotta love that they have a little bit of inflation story but tried to soften it with a headline that meat prices are coming down — The Admiral (@RebelAdmiral) January 12, 2022

Well, they’re CNN. They’re just doing what they get paid to do!

CNN looooves doing this to Fox so… https://t.co/1kyyF8LU4B — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 12, 2022

Hey, speaking of CNN and Fox …

Well, at least you can count on @brianstelter to get to the bottom of this! — Glen Bolger (@posglen) January 12, 2022

Ha! Good one!

Maybe they’ll comment if Fox News covers Erickson’s tweet.

It's the same every single day. Total agenda-driven propaganda. https://t.co/yM26vDzHFw — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 12, 2022

CNN, as it's currently constructed and operating, somewhere between a joke and a cancer. https://t.co/l84Un58OR5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 12, 2022

Every network hides stories that hurt 'their guy'. This is disinformation of the worst sort. https://t.co/clQslQYyUS — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 12, 2022

We sure do miss Real News, Mr. President.

