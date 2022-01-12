If Joy Reid were a Republican, she never would’ve even gotten a mainstream media show in the first place. But as it happens, she’s not a Republican; she’s a liberal Democrat. So she not only has her own MSM show, but she’s got a primetime MSM show.

A primetime show on MSNBC, where she can make the deranged and dangerous arguments that Republicans and conservatives are regularly accused of making. Arguments like this one:

MSNBC's Joy Reid proposes that unvaccinated Americans be paid less in the workplace (regardless of what their job is), face higher insurance premiums alongside groups like smokers, and pay higher medical costs if they ever get sick. pic.twitter.com/3DIPbGQjaR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 12, 2022

And what’s with this chick in the Fauci t-shirt? What’s her story?

MSNBC medical contributor Dr. Lipi Roy treads just shy of saying unvaccinated people should be denied medical care, arguing they could be put on a separate "triage list" that would result in them only getting "a certain type of care" though she's "not giving up on" them yet. pic.twitter.com/f2sX7hlX1S — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 12, 2022

Oh, Dr. Roy’s not giving up on the unvaccinated yet. How magnanimous of her!

At least Joy’s owning the fact that she’s given up on them and wants them to pay dearly for their insolence.

Did she sleep through the whole rationale for Obamacare? — NH (@TwoQuoque) January 12, 2022

Seems like a fair question.

Health care is a human right! Except when we want to punish people who don’t get the COVID vaccine! In that case, they deserve to get financially screwed and become social pariahs, if not outright just left to suffer and die.

This is sick. And Joy Reid, who is also a sick person, just nods along as though what this woman suggests is acceptable. Any comment, media monitor @brianstelter? https://t.co/nj2EtGXa4q — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) January 12, 2022

We’ll wait.

Recommended Twitchy Video