We kinda thought we’d be past this sort of thing someday, but today is not that day.

And by “this sort of thing,” we mean media attempts to normalize pedophilia, or at least to make us somewhat sympathetic to the plight of pedophiles.

Giving Salon a run for their money, here’s USA Today:

We think we know what a pedophile is. There's a lot we're misunderstanding. https://t.co/96xxrSTDwT — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

In recent decades, the science on pedophilia has improved. One of the most significant findings is that pedophilia is likely determined in the womb, though environmental factors may influence whether someone acts on an urge to abuse. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

"The evidence suggests it is inborn. It's neurological," said @JamesCantorPhD, a sex researcher and expert on pedophilia. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Maybe they’re born with it (maybe it’s pedophilia!). Catchy jingle!

Remember when it was perfectly OK to say “pedophilia is wrong, full stop”? Those were good times.

When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it's synonymous with child sexual abuse. A pedophile is an adult who is sexually attracted to children, but not all pedophiles abuse kids, and some people who sexually abuse kids are not pedophiles. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

OK, but pedophilia is wrong.

"When most of the public thinks of pedophilia, they assume it's synonymous with child sexual abuse,…Researchers who study pedophilia say the term describes an attraction, not an action, and using it interchangeably with "abuse" fuels misperceptions." https://t.co/k28Dq9zZii — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) January 11, 2022

Why does anyone feel a need to pedo-splain?

Anna Salter, a psychologist, author, and internationally recognized expert who has done over 500 evaluations of high-risk sex offenders, said there is overlap between pedophiles and child molesters, but they aren't the same. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Experts say pedophiles can be taught self-control and compensatory strategies. @JamesCantorPhD said pedophiles need better access to therapy, which can be difficult since those afflicted may be ashamed to seek help or worried about being reported to the authorities if they do. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Salter said treatment for pedophiles should be encouraged, but without minimizing the impact abuse has on victims' lives. — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Gee, that’s generous of Dr. Salter.

"Pedophiles may not have control over the fact that they are attracted to kids, but they are responsible for whether they do or don't act on it," Salter said.https://t.co/96xxrSTDwT — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) January 11, 2022

Yes. Pedophiles are responsible for their actions. USA Today could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and maybe a shred of respect by just making that the body of their article. Along with “pedophilia is wrong,” of course.

But that’s not what they did. And so they’re reaping the whirlwind.

This is definitely a List-able offense.

Hi who is responsible for this take and when can we expect their firing https://t.co/GOxtxTK9UL — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 11, 2022

It would appear that one Alia E. Dastagir wrote the piece:

Perhaps USA Today should fire everyone, at least until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

Ok, Groomer — jake teater (@jaketeater) January 11, 2022

Did the Lincoln Project write this? — Jason D (@iamjasond) January 11, 2022

One could be forgiven for asking.

Salt the earth with the ashes of USA Today.

Dead and buried.

Better slam the door shut and lock it just to be safe.

Pedophiles are responsible for their own actions. That goes for USA Today, too.

Hopefully next time USA Today gets the idea to wade into the Destigmatize Pedophilia swamp, they’ll choose not to act on it.

Americans have stood around watching you lot normalise “pronouns”, “intersectionality”, “cultural appropriation”, and the rest of that nausea-inducing alternate world you live in. We will not let you normalise pædophilia by “understanding” it. You make us sick. — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 11, 2022

***

Update:

Annnd it’s gone:

But not forgotten.

Here’s hoping the groomers just reported on a honeypot. — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) January 11, 2022

