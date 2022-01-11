We kinda thought we’d be past this sort of thing someday, but today is not that day.

And by “this sort of thing,” we mean media attempts to normalize pedophilia, or at least to make us somewhat sympathetic to the plight of pedophiles.

Giving Salon a run for their money, here’s USA Today:

 

Maybe they’re born with it (maybe it’s pedophilia!). Catchy jingle!

Remember when it was perfectly OK to say “pedophilia is wrong, full stop”? Those were good times.

OK, but pedophilia is wrong.

Why does anyone feel a need to pedo-splain?

Gee, that’s generous of Dr. Salter.

Yes. Pedophiles are responsible for their actions. USA Today could’ve saved themselves a lot of time and maybe a shred of respect by just making that the body of their article. Along with “pedophilia is wrong,” of course.

But that’s not what they did. And so they’re reaping the whirlwind.

This is definitely a List-able offense.

It would appear that one Alia E. Dastagir wrote the piece:

Perhaps USA Today should fire everyone, at least until we can figure out what the hell is going on.

One could be forgiven for asking.

Salt the earth with the ashes of USA Today.

Dead and buried.

Better slam the door shut and lock it just to be safe.

Pedophiles are responsible for their own actions. That goes for USA Today, too.

Hopefully next time USA Today gets the idea to wade into the Destigmatize Pedophilia swamp, they’ll choose not to act on it.

***

Update:

Annnd it’s gone:

But not forgotten.

